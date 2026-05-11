College Football's No. 10 TE Recruit Set to Visit Three Elite Programs

One of the top-flight prospects coming out of the state of Ohio and among the best targets in the 2027 college football recruiting class is poised to take some consequential visits to national programs in the weeks to come, but the Buckeyes notably aren’t among them.

Four-star Columbus (Ohio) Francis DeSales national No. 10 ranked tight end Jordan Karhoff remains one of the highest-ranked uncommitted prospects at his position and in the state, and now three elite college football programs will have a chance to make their pitch to him.

Major programs to watch

Miami is coming off playing for the national championship season and in the midst of a major program resurgence under head coach Mario Cristobal, jumping into the No. 5 position nationally after flipping five-star cornerback Donte Wright from Georgia.

Karhoff has said good things about the Hurricanes, which also boast No. 5 wide receiver Nick Lennear and No. 2 quarterback Israel Abrams in a class that boasts eight blue-chip commitments among its 11 current pledges.

SEC contender in the mix

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Texas A&M comes into the spring as the No. 1 recruiting class in the country on the back of a very strong defensive-oriented group.

The relationship between Karhoff and Aggies tight ends coach Derek Shay is one to watch, and the recruit has noted how impressed he was with how well the program has been developing prospects for the NFL in recent years.

James Franklin wants involved

The veteran head coach made one of college football’s most prominent moves this offseason, from Penn State to Virginia Tech.

Since then, he’s been hard at work building an impressive first recruiting class that ranks No. 25 nationally and boasts three notable gains this month, including top 40 cornerback Chase Johnson.

Karhoff has expressed admiration for Franklin as well as Hokies tight ends coach Ty Howie and his experience developing NFL-tier talent.

Are the Buckeyes in play?

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For any highly ranked prospect coming out of Columbus, it’s natural to expect Ohio State will be intimately involved, and to an extent it has been.

As expected, Karhoff has received an offer from Ryan Day’s program, and the prospect did list the Buckeyes as one of his five schools back in March following some unofficial visits, including one at last season’s win over Texas, but no official visits as of yet.

Recent reporting does not highlight Ohio State among Karhoff’s top priorities, despite his playing near campus and alongside RJ Day, the Buckeye coach’s son and recent Northwestern commit.

That suggests either that the program could have dropped from Karhoff’s group of finalists, or that he doesn’t feel the need to take an official visit there.

Right now, it’s up to three elite programs to make their pitch to the nation’s No. 10 tight end prospect before he makes his commitment official in June.