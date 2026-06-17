College Football's No. 4 ATH Snubs Three Top Programs in Recruitment Update

2027 college football prospects are wrapping up their official visits in the back half of June.

Several prospects announced their college commitments in between visits to different programs. Others have made the decision to see their official visits through before announcing a commitment.

Four-star athlete Hunter Haug saw his official visits through, announcing his pledge to Texas Tech less than a week after rounding out his visits. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder from Spring Branch, Texas, ranks as the No. 4 athlete, No. 15 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 112 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

Haug is an all-purpose prospect who likely projects as a defensive back and return specialist at the next level. He accrued 2,053 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns and logged 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in Smithson Valley High School's state championship run.

Haug also participates in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and triple jump as a member of Smithson Valley's track and field team.

With Haug's commitment, Texas Tech now holds 10 pledges from in-state prospects in its 2027 class. The Red Raiders have three other four-star defensive backs committed to their class: cornerbacks Gideon Cash and Joshua Banks, and safety Kaston Lewis.

Haug's versatility and high recruiting rank made him an attractive prospect for multiple Power Four programs. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Haug chose the Red Raiders over three other programs.

Big 12 programs in pursuit

Oklahoma State was the first of Haug's finalists to offer him a scholarship at the tail end of January. He visited the Cowboys once for a spring practice in late March and officially on June 9. TCU was the last of Haug's finalists to extend him an offer on April 29 and the first school to host him for an official visit on May 29.

The Cowboys hold commitments from a pair of three-star safeties while the Horned Frogs have commitments from two three-star cornerbacks and a three-star safety. TCU's top defensive back commit, Landon Johnson, can provide similar versatility in the return game to Haug; he returned three punts for touchdowns in 2025.

Arkansas

Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team after the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks were the lone SEC program to make Haug's final list of programs to choose from. Arkansas offered Haug at the beginning of March and hosted him for an official visit on June 4, the second of his official visits.

Three-star cornerback John Catlin IV announced his commitment to Arkansas on June 13, but the Razorbacks are still looking to deepen their defensive back haul in the class of 2027.