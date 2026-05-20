Elite 4-Star WR Rejects Four College Football Giants in Major Recruitment Update

Prospects across the class of 2027 are approaching their college decisions as spring turns to summer in the 2026 college football offseason.

Prospects have started taking official visits to the programs that interest them most, something they will do until the end of June. Many of these prospects will take their official visits months after announcing their commitments to their future schools.

Four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl joined the group of committed prospects when he announced his pledge to Florida on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder from Port Charlotte, Florida, is the No. 17 wide receiver, No. 11 prospect from Florida and No. 95 overall prospect in the class in Rivals' 2027 recruiting rankings.

In two seasons of varsity football, Pearl grabbed 88 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches.

Port Charlotte utilized Pearl in the run game during its trek to the Florida 4A semifinals in 2025; he carried the ball 40 times for 253 yards and 11 more touchdowns. His experience extends to defense and special teams as well; he ran back a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2025.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said that Pearl "moves like he has rubber bands for knees as he makes explosive cuts as a route runner and a ball carrier" and that he "finds throwing lanes in traffic and snaps back to his quarterback" in a scouting report from February.

Pearl's commitment is another positive development in what has been a busy first spring for Jon Sumrall at Florida. 13 of the Gators' 16 commits in their 2027 recruiting class announced their decision after the start of April, and six of the 13 commits in that time frame rank as four-star prospects or higher.

The rankings Pearl accumulated presented strong competition for Florida in its fight to land his commitment. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that four other college football programs were finalists for the decision on Tuesday.

In-state competition

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gets pressure from Florida State defensive lineman James Williams (10) | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida's opposition in the Sunshine Showdown was among the finalists for Pearl's commitment. Florida State pitched its offer to Pearl in February and hosted him for an unofficial visit back in April, but Pearl never scheduled an official visit.

The Seminoles landed a pair of four-star wide receivers in Jasen Lopez and EJ White in their 2026 class. Florida State still does not have a commit at wide receiver in its 2027 class and only holds one commit from a four-star prospect.

SEC powers involved

Ole Miss and Georgia are the other two finalists that are scheduled to receive an official visit from Pearl; the visit to Georgia is scheduled for June 5, and the visit to Ole Miss is on June 12.

Neither the Rebels nor the Bulldogs holds a commitment from a wide receiver, although Georgia landed the No. 2 tight end in the class at the end of April.

LSU was the last of Pearl's five finalists. Unlike the other three contenders that swung and missed on Pearl, the Tigers have no shortage of quality pass catchers in their 2027 class; LSU landed the No. 1 tight end in the class at the beginning of May and flipped a four-star wide receiver from Miami in April.