College Football’s Top Recruiting Class Gains Ground in Pursuit of Nation’s No. 2 Prospect

The summer visit stretch is officially underway, and the 2027 recruiting cycle has never been more competitive. For Texas A&M, holding the No. 1 overall class across all three major recruiting services, the next step is adding the kind of prospect who can define a generation.

That prospect is Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley five-star cornerback John Meredith, the consensus No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall recruit in the country. Texas A&M's 2027 cycle already holds the top spot in the 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN rankings, but landing Meredith would be a statement unlike anything else on their board.

After a fluid stretch of visits, recent intel from Rivals national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong suggests Texas A&M's weekend with Meredith has the Aggies back in a strong position, with Texas still scheduled to host him on an official visit this coming weekend.

Texas A&M in the driver's seat for John Meredith

Meredith's recruitment has been one of the most closely tracked stories of the 2027 cycle, and for good reason. 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described him as a "tall, long, athletic prospect who possesses many of the high-end traits desired in the modern cover corner" with "the speed to stay with pass catchers at multiple levels and the physical willingness to tackle in the open field."

At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Meredith carries a 91 grade from ESPN, which has labeled him an elite, multi-tool defensive back. The physical profile is rare. He has 33-inch arms, ran a sub-22-second 200 meters as a sophomore, and owns a triple jump mark exceeding 43 feet.

Each week, @FridayNghtGlory's @KennyMatthews takes your recruiting knowledge to the next level. This week, he talks about a defensive back duo at @NorthCro_FB.@JOHN_MEREDITH2 @J_OuthouseJr4 pic.twitter.com/pVYj2XldG6 — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) June 1, 2026

The relationship with College Station runs deep. "I've been around there since I was young, so it feels like family," Meredith said of Texas A&M.

"When I'm there, it's real family-oriented." He singled out defensive backs coach Bryant Gross-Armiento and new defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill as key factors. "The new guy is pretty good. I'm actually really cool with him," he added.

What Meredith would mean for A&M's No. 1 class

Texas A&M's commitments carry a 91% blue-chip ratio, the highest in the SEC, and the defensive depth of this class is already substantial. Five-star safety Kamarui Dorsey is the highest-rated recruit in the group at No. 19 overall, with four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry at No. 29 and four-star safety JayQuan Snell at No. 42 also in the class.

Meredith would slide in as the crown jewel of that secondary group. Dorsey, Henry and Snell give the Aggies three legitimate starting-caliber defensive backs already committed.

Adding the consensus No. 1 cornerback in the country to that mix would give Mike Elko a secondary recruiting class with no real peer nationally, and a foundation that could define what College Station looks like on defense for years.

Texas remains in the conversation and will host Meredith for an official visit June 5, with Texas A&M's official visit set for June 12. Wiltfong, who previously swung his prediction to Texas during the spring, is keeping his pick on the Longhorns while monitoring the next week closely.