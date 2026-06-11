Elite 4-Star EDGE Announces Commitment Timeline Amid Heavy SEC Interest

June of the 2026 offseason is bringing about a wave of commitments from prospects in the class of 2027.

The majority of these prospects are working through their official visit schedule, and some are finishing the visits in the middle of the month. When the visits are in the rearview mirror, the prospects will have clarity on which school is the best fit.

One 2027 prospect closing in on a decision is four-star defensive end JaBarrius Garror. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Mobile, Alabama, ranks as the No. 12 defensive end, No. 2 prospect in Alabama and No. 93 overall prospect in the class per Rivals.

Garror's production in his first two seasons of varsity football at Vigor High School was off the charts. He combined for 210 tackles, 88.5 tackles for loss (56 in 2024), 42.5 sacks and seven pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery across those two seasons. He earned 5A Lineman of the Year in each of those two seasons.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins noted that Garror is "very active with the hands and constantly working to slip free" and that he "frequently finds energy late and creates negative plays with his effort" in a scouting report from March.

Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Garror is set to make his college decision on Friday between his four finalists. All four of Garror's finalists either have or will receive an official visit from him before his commitment.

SEC powers in pursuit

Oct 11, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive back Kensley Louidor-Faustin (28) and cornerback Jay Crawford (23) close in on Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys (16) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Alabama held Garror's commitment for almost two whole years until he announced his decommitment on March 14. Additionally, the Crimson Tide is not among the three SEC programs Garror ventured to on his official visit schedule.

Auburn has hosted Garror on seven total visits, including an official visit on May 29. The Tigers do not hold any defensive end commits in their 2027 class, but they do hold a commitment from four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil, who happens to be Garror's teammate at Vigor.

Georgia was the latest of Garror's finalists to offer him a scholarship and the first of his finalists to host him on an official visit. Three-star defensive Olayiwola Taiwo committed to the Bulldogs on June 1, but linebacker Joakim Gouda is the Bulldogs' only defensive four-star commit.

Texas received the last of Garror's SEC visits on June 5. The Longhorns' 2027 class is still taking shape, but unlike Auburn and Georgia's classes, they hold a pair of four-star defensive end commitments from Cameron Hall (No. 16) and Derwin Fields (No. 22).

Florida State

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Seminoles are the lone ACC team to earn an official visit from Garror. Florida State was the first to offer Garror in January of 2024 and will be the last school to host him on an official visit, which happens to be on the same day as his commitment date.

Three of the Seminoles' four highest-rated recruits in their 2027 class have announced their commitments since Sunday. Additionally, four-star Anthony Cavallaro, the No. 37 defensive end in the class, committed to Florida State on Jan. 30.