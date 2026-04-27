No. 2 Ranked IOL in Virginia Announces Top 4 College Football Programs

Carter Jones, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound interior offensive lineman from Poquoson High School in Virginia, has narrowed his college football recruitment to four programs: Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson and Penn State.

The four-star prospect ranks No. 2 among interior offensive linemen in Virginia per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He has logged more than 40 scholarship offers and checks in as a top-25 IOL nationally in the 2027 class.

With official visits to Penn State, Georgia and Tennessee already completed this spring, Jones told Rivals he is searching for the conviction to make a final call. His decision is one of the more closely watched offensive line pursuits in the entire 2027 cycle.

Clemson's recruiting lead, Georgia's late push

Clemson has logged the most mileage in this recruitment. Offensive line coach Matt Luke discovered Jones at a 2024 camp when he was still an unranked recruit, and that moment sparked a relationship that has grown consistently since.

Jones has now visited Clemson eight times, and there is a personal dimension to that loyalty: former Tigers lineman Glenn Rountree is a close family figure, having grown up around Jones because his dad's brother is married to Rountree's sister.

Georgia, however, has been the most aggressive program in recent months. Kirby Smart and multiple members of the Georgia offensive line staff have been in contact with Jones nearly every day.

"Georgia has definitely gotten a lot of traction since the visit in March," Jones said. "I'm really looking forward to getting on to my fifth visit there." That quote, paired with the volume of Georgia communication, signals this race is far from settled.

Penn State, Tennessee and what comes next for Carter Jones

Penn State made a real impression when it hosted Jones for his April 11 official visit. He called the trip "really helpful," and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton has made the Nittany Lions a consistent presence with five visits throughout the process.

The recruiting context reinforces their pitch: Penn State's 2027 class currently ranks 6th nationally per the 247Sports Team Composite under new head coach Matt Campbell, giving the program serious traction with trench prospects who have NFL aspirations.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Carter Jones is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 295 IOL is ranked as the No. 2 IOL in Virginia (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7NGoSexlBl pic.twitter.com/cTb7aWltjC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 26, 2026

Tennessee rounds out the group after an official visit on April 24. In the latest Rivals Industry team rankings, Georgia sits inside the top 10, Penn State checks in at 13th, Tennessee at 16th and Clemson at 17th for the 2027 class. Jones has been transparent about his timetable.

"After these official visits, it will just be about being able to have the conviction to be able to say this is where I want to play football at," he said. "That these are the people I think can help me get to the next level after college."