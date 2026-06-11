Kevin Verpaele, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback from Merritt Island, Florida, committed to Pittsburgh in October 2025. For the next eight months, he would remain the program's only QB pledge for the 2027 class.

He'd taken an official visit in June 2025, watched starter Mason Heintschel work the offense, and clearly bought in. Verpaele was supposed to be the Pitt's future once Heintschel moved on, alongside incoming 2026 four-star Corey Dailey.

Then, his stock exploded. He was named MVP of the Rivals Miami Elite Camp in February and later upgraded to a four-star prospect at Rivals, ranking in the Top 300 nationally and No. 19 among QBs in the 2027 class. As a result, more programs came calling.

South Carolina suddenly entered the picture, with Shane Beamer's staff looking to add another signal-caller to the room. The Gamecocks have just one QB commit in 2027 in Jerry Meyer, a three-star prospect out of Waxahachie, Texas. With the No. 58-ranked class nationally, they were clearly trying to build some momentum.

He had also taken an unofficial visit to Gainesville in March to see what Jon Sumrall was building in his first year with the Florida Gators.

Unfortunately for these programs, they never had much of a chance once USF got involved, and by Wednesday, Verpaele made it official by committing to the Bulls. He had just decommitted to Pittsburgh the day before, and clearly already had his mind made up where he was headed.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Kevin Verpaele has Committed to USF, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 205 QB decommitted from Pitt yesterday



He’s ranked as a Top 3 QB in Florida in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/DoR8ajTDr7 pic.twitter.com/AlQwfGXowD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 10, 2026

Alex Golesh left for Auburn after leading USF to a 9-3 regular-season record in 2025, and the Bulls could've panicked. Instead, they swung big, landing Brian Hartline, Ohio State's offensive coordinator and one of college football's most celebrated recruiters.

Hartline was hired in December and brought with him his brother Mike as quarterbacks coach.

The Hartline era will begin in what will be the program's final season at Raymond James Stadium before moving to a brand-new on-campus stadium in 2027, which will be Verpaele's freshman year.

In short, USF is entering arguably its most exciting era in program history, and Verpaele just became the face of it.

USF's 2027 class is climbing quickly. Verpaele is the headliner, with an 88.07 Rivals rating, but they've also landed other notable three-star prospects, including wide receiver Austin Busso, running back Abram Hilton, edge rusher Christian Stowe, offensive tackle Lawson Bentley, and defensive tackle Kindrid Outland, a Jacksonville, Florida, native.

Verpaele's commitment pushes USF to the No. 2-ranked 2027 recruiting class in the AAC.

Verpaele's father and uncle both played college football at South Florida. And USF safeties coach Danny Verpaele, a native of Merritt Island and former Bulls safety from 2004 to 2008, joined Hartline's staff in December 2025. So, when Kevin visited over the weekend, it felt inevitable that he would follow in his family's footsteps.

Keith Hamilton and Kevin Verpaele of Merritt Island celebrate a touchdown against Eau Gallie in the Class 3A football regional semifinal November 21, 2025. | Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For USF, this is a program-defining commitment. Landing a Florida-bred four-star QB while he was actively entertaining other top ACC and SEC programs sends a strong message that the Bulls are here to compete with college football's elite.

For Pitt, it stings. The Panthers built a lead early, then lost him in the spring before his senior season even started. They'll need to re-enter the 2027 QB market fast.

For South Carolina, it's another near-miss. Beamer has the recruiting relationships, but Verpaele never made it to an official visit in Columbia.