Elite 4-Star WR Announces Top 4 College Football Programs

The race to land the top prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting continues to intensify in the 2026 offseason.

Several key prospects decided upon their future school earlier in the cycle. The rest of the prospects continue to pare down their lists of schools to choose from and schedule official visits to the ones who interest them most.

One of the marquee prospects that has not announced a commitment is four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from Chicago, Illinois, ranks as the No. 15 wide receiver, No. 5 prospect in Illinois and No. 77 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

He is ranked as the No. 19 wide receiver, No. 8 prospect in Illinois and No. 156 overall prospect on 247Sports.

In two seasons at Mount Carmel High School, Burrell has caught 142 passes for 2,396 yards and 34 touchdowns, maintaining a similar production level in his junior season to that of his sophomore season. Burrell also participated in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl in January.

While he still has yet to announce a commitment, Burrell took an important step in his recruitment on Wednesday. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Burrell had whittled his list of potential schools down to four.

Arizona State

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are the farthest college football program from Chicago, but they are the lone Big 12 program in the hunt to land Burrell's commitment. Arizona State offered Burrell his scholarship in May of 2025, and he has visited the Sun Devils on two different occasions, most recently for a spring practice.

2026 will mark the beginning of life after Jordyn Tyson for Arizona State at wide receiver. The Sun Devils did not bring in a wide receiver recruit in the 2026 cycle, although they did haul in a trio of Power Four transfers. Arizona State already holds the commitments of four-star Nico Bland and three-star Tycen Johnson at wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Michigan

The Wolverines extended their offer to Burrell in January of 2025. Burrell has visited Michigan on at least four different occasions, the latest of which was for a spring practice.

Despite the regime change from Sherrone Moore to Kyle Whittingham, the Wolverines retained quarterback Bryce Underwood at the beginning of the offseason.

Four-star Travis Johnson and three-star Jayden Pile are Michigan's two incoming freshman wide receivers. Michigan lacks a wide receiver commit in the 2027 cycle, although it is trending for an in-state prospect in Dakota Guerrant in addition to Burrell.

Missouri

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Tigers have been aggressive in their pursuit of Burrell. Members of the Missouri coaching staff have visited him on no less than two different occasions, and he recently visited Missouri for a spring practice.

All of Missouri's 2026 wide receiver signees ranked as three-stars, although the Tigers were able to bring in a handful of Power Four transfers. Eli Drinkwitz's staff has produced an NFL talent at wide receiver in Luther Burden III, who happens to play for the NFL team in Burrell's hometown.

Notre Dame

Of the four programs Burrell listed in his latest cut, Notre Dame is the closest to Chicago. The Fighting Irish offered Burrell his scholarship in March of 2025, and he has taken five different visits to Notre Dame during his recruitment.

Three of Notre Dame's four wide receiver signees in the 2026 class ranked as four-star prospects. The Fighting Irish only brought in seven transfers in the 2026 portal cycle, but two of them were former Ohio State wide receivers in Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter.