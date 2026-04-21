Elite 4-Star WR Recruit Announces Top 6 College Football Programs

One of the most promising wide receivers coming out of high school in the 2027 recruiting cycle is nearing his commitment decision, and has centered his attention on a half dozen programs.

Four-star Memphis (Tenn.) wideout Lawrence Britt is heading into a very active early summer of visits to those programs before he prepares to make it official. What schools are involved right now?

Big 12 champions in the mix

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Texas Tech is coming off one of its best seasons in years, winning the Big 12 title and earning its first appearance in the College Football Playoff, and now is making serious waves on the recruiting front.

Britt is poised to meet with the Red Raiders program from June 19-21 at a moment when they are climbing up the national recruiting rankings after another bombshell commitment.

No. 3 edge rusher Anthony Sweeney pledged to Texas Tech in recent days, adding to a 2027 class that includes consensus No. 1 defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and No. 7 wideout Benny Easter.

Dabo Swinney wants involved

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Clemson emerged later in the process for the wide receiver, and has taken a hold of his attention for its recent experience in developing NFL talent, he said.

Britt will meet with the Tigers program from May 29-June 1, according to reports.

Ranking inside the top 20 of the national industry recruiting rankings, Clemson has one wide receiver commitment this cycle after securing No. 37 target Trey Wimbley.

SEC schools in the picture

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Britt is taking a close look at some SEC programs as he enters the crucial phase of his recruitment.

Missouri is the first school in the conference to host Britt, set to meet with the wideout from June 5-7 as the No. 31 recruiting class hopes to add what would be its second wide receiver.

From there, Britt will meet with Florida from June 12-14 as first year coach Jon Sumrall saw his 2027 class jump into the top 10 after securing the pledges of No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and No. 9 ranked quarterback Davin Davidson.

Then, the Memphis area product will see Ole Miss in person from June 15-17, with the Rebels and head coach Pete Golding still seeking their first wide receiver commitment in 2027.

Arkansas rounds out the SEC schools getting consideration from Britt, but the Razorbacks are yet to set a date when they will host Britt on campus.

Britt is a Top 40 wideout prospect

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Britt remains one of the more promising wide receivers in the country coming out of high school.

Heading into the spring, he is currently considered the No. 36 wide receiver prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect at any position in Tennessee, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks Britt as a consensus four star recruit and the No. 246 overall player in the nation.

Britt projects as a well rounded wide receiver with a promising blend of size, body control, and technical refinement as a high schooler.

He shows a natural ability to track the ball downfield, consistently adjusting to off-target throws, and finishing through contact against defenders.

Britt has strong hands and a wide catch radius, making him a reliable target in contested situations, flashing discipline and tempo in his route running with the ability to separate on intermediate patterns and can churn out solid yards after the catch.