Elite 5-Star EDGE Recruit Emerges as Target for Major College Football Programs

One of the nation’s most promising defensive end prospects coming out of high school has just received a five-star designation from one service, and now is set to take what could be some consequential visits to elite programs looking to make a splash.

Five-star Downingtown (Pa.) edge rusher Abraham Sesay is considered one of the very best recruits at his position in the 2027 cycle, and some notable college football teams are looking to earn his commitment in what will be an active few upcoming weeks.

One of America’s top edge rushers in 2027

Few high school players at the position are more highly thought of in this class.

Sesay brings a combination of traits that coaches are looking for in modern edge rushers, standing at 6-foot-5 with Power Four caliber length and athleticism, displaying a quick first step and outside speed to shrink pockets and pressure quarterbacks.

Sesay is currently listed as the No. 5 edge rusher in the country and the third best football prospect from Pennsylvania at any position, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks him as the No. 31 overall prospect in the country and he’s considered by Rivals analysts to be worthy of the coveted five-star rating.

Heading into a blue blood visit

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Sticking out from the pack right now is Notre Dame, which is planning to host Sesay on campus this week for a personal visit, and the prospect has previously complimented the program for its tradition, recent development success, and academic standards.

Marcus Freeman’s program has been a constant presence in the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings, and enjoys that position on the back of a strong defensive class, but is still looking to make its first splash at the edge rusher position.

Big Ten contender emerges

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First year head coach Matt Campbell is pulling out all stops to help Penn State get out in front in the recruitment of the blue chip in-state defensive pass rusher.

Campbell and the Nittany Lions have been very busy in April, earning nine of their 11 commitments in the 2027 class this month.

No. 41 edge rusher Carter Blattner is among that group, and No. 14 cornerback Kei’Shjuan Telflair is the school’s highest ranked defensive prospect.

Lane Kiffin wants involved

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LSU has also shot up the recruiting rankings in recent days by doubling its 2027 class with the commitment of two notable prospects this month.

No. 39 wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens flipped from Miami and No. 5 ATH Braylon Calais pledged to Lane Kiffin’s program a few days later.

They joined a small but elite group that already included a difference maker at edge rusher, with No. 4 ranked Jaiden Bryant committing in January, joining No. 8 quarterback Peyton Houston.

When will Sesay hit the road?

LSU is poised to host the edge rusher during the last weekend of May, according to reports.

Duke will also join the conversation when it brings Sesay in for a visit during the first weekend of June, and Florida State will follow Notre Dame over the next two weekends.

Penn State remains very much on the radar, but is yet to secure a scheduled visit.

(Rivals)