America's No. 5 EDGE Prospect Emerges as One of College Football's Most Wanted Recruits

College football prospects across the class of 2027 have embarked on their official visits as May turns to June in the 2026 offseason.

Several prospects went into this period with their minds made up regarding a college commitment. Others will wait until they are through with official visits and will make their decisions in July and August.

One of the key uncommitted prospects in the class of 2027 is four-star defensive end Abraham Sesay. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, ranks as the No. 5 defensive end, No. 3 prospect in Pennsylvania and No. 31 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

In his junior season at Downingtown East High School, Sesay logged over 80 tackles and 13 sacks. He is a multi-sport athlete who plays basketball and runs track for Downingtown East.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said that Sesay "shoots out of both a two and three-point stance with little wasted motion as he builds speed and cuts down escape paths for both quarterbacks and running backs" in a scouting report from March. Ivins' comparison for Sesay is former Iowa State and current New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV.

Sesay's high recruiting rankings and athletic versatility have earned him interest from multiple Power Four programs. Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported that four programs have separated themselves in Sesay's recruitment, all of which will receive official visits from him.

LSU's push for Sesay

Spiegelman reported that the Tigers are using new defensive line coach Sterling Lucas' prior relationship with Sesay at South Carolina to gain momentum in his recruitment. Sesay officially visits LSU on Friday.

LSU's 2027 class does not yet hold the depth some other programs have built with their classes, but all five commitments are blue-chip prospects. One of these commitments came from defensive end Jaiden Bryant, who ranks one spot higher in Rivals' defensive end rankings than Sesay.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, center, after the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fighting Irish began their recruitment of Sesay nearly a year ago and have remained in consistent contact with him since. Rivals currently considers Notre Dame a heavy favorite to receive Sesay's commitment.

The Fighting Irish have already assembled an impressive group of defensive line prospects in their 2027 class. Four-star defensive lineman David Folorunsho and four-star defensive ends Aidan O'Neil and Jackson Vaughn have all committed to the Fighting Irish since the beginning of May.

ACC programs involved

Duke will receive the second of Sesay's official visits on June 5. The Blue Devils successfully recruited four-star defensive end Bryce Davis in the 2025 cycle, who currently ranks as their highest-rated commit in program history. Sesay would surpass Davis if he committed to Duke.

Florida State is the last stop on Sesay's visit list on June 19. The Seminoles extended their offer in December and hosted Sesay on an unofficial visit at the end of April. Three-star Anthony Cavallaro is Florida State's only 2027 defensive end commit.