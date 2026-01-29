Elite 5-star college football recruit makes unexpected decision

One of the highest-ranked and most-coveted wide receiver prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class has announced a notable decision around his future that has caught the attention of the elite programs pursuing his commitment.

Five-star Brentwood (Tenn.) wide receiver Kesean Bowman has revealed that he will push his eventual commitment date back indefinitely as his relationship with various schools remains fluid, with several programs still in the mix to earn his pledge.

What Bowman has said

“I am just not ready,” Bowman said to Rivals about his decision date.

Bowman had originally revealed his intention to confirm his commitment on Feb. 12, a date that itself was a slight push back from his earlier Feb. 10 announcement.

Now, the wide receiver is moving it back further as he assesses his situation.

He added: “I have had some big conversations with schools the last few weeks, and I am going to push my commitment date until further notice.”

Bowman’s recruiting journey

Bowman originally committed to Oregon back in July, but since then other major programs intervened, making serious efforts to lure him to their side instead.

Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Oregon remain the schools that are getting the most attention from Bowman at this stage.

In-state Tennessee is making an aggressive push for Bowman, as the Volunteers are yet to sign a wideout to its 2027 recruiting class.

And the Buckeyes are eager to maintain their position as one of the best wide receiver-recruiting programs in the country after the departure of star recruiter Brian Hartline to become head coach at USF.

A potential return to Oregon is “less likely,” according to Rivals, which contends that CFP runner-up Miami and home-town Vanderbilt appear to be the two big favorites.

A new contender?

A notable Big Ten program looking to make a comeback is now in the picture, as Nebraska has emerged in the conversation for the wide receiver.

Bowman met with Cornhusker staffers this past week, and he is reportedly scheduled to be in Lincoln for the first time this coming weekend.

Where he ranks as a prospect

Bowman is listed as a five-star recruit and the No. 32 overall player in the country in the 2027 cycle, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

He was named as the No. 41 overall player in the nation regardless of position, is considered the No. 2 player in Tennessee, and the No. 6 ranked overall at his position, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

Kesean Bowman scouting report

Bowman is considered a “lean, wiry outside receiver who consistently makes plays in the short-to-intermediate passing game and in aerial situations,” according to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

The wide receiver “wins with impressive acceleration and the ability to shift up and down deftly, particularly within 20 yards,” according to Brooks.

The scouting reports adds that Bowman “flashes body control and timing acumen to make contested catches,” and is an “above-average route-runner at this stage thanks to hip-sinking flexibility.”

As a sophomore, Bowman caught 56 passes for 1,023 yards and scored eight touchdowns at Brentwood Academy outside Nashville, according to MaxPreps.

(Rivals)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams