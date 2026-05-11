Elite 5-Star OT Announces Commitment Timeline Amid National Interest

Oluwasemilore Olubobola has a date circled, and three programs have a real shot at landing one of the most coveted linemen in the 2027 class. The St. Peter's Prep tackle out of Jersey City will reveal his choice Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. ET on the Rivals YouTube channel.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect entered the spring weighing offers from Florida, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

That field is now down to three. Miami, Notre Dame and Texas A&M are the finalists, with the Fighting Irish surging into pole position over the last week.

Notre Dame trending as commitment favorite

The momentum shift has been swift and measurable. Rivals analysts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons logged predictions for Notre Dame on Thursday, followed quickly by site experts at BlueAndGold.com and CaneSport.com.

The Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine now slots Notre Dame as the runaway favorite at 87.9 percent, while Miami sits below 1 percent in the same snapshot.

Notre Dame currently ranks ninth nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings with 12 commitments, including 10 four-stars. The Irish are riding a recent stretch that added six pledges since April 22, including four-star tight end Titus Hawk over Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola will announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel on Tuesday⌛️



Who will he choose?🤔



Details: https://t.co/JLwOvPTxli pic.twitter.com/KvmtVf4geK — Rivals (@Rivals) May 10, 2026

A Notre Dame pledge would also give Marcus Freeman his first five-star of the 2027 cycle and an anchor piece for what could become back-to-back top-five classes for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The catalyst was an April 25 unofficial visit to South Bend for the Blue-Gold spring game, where the staff hosted former St. Peter's Prep alums Shayne Simon and the Ademilola brothers.

"The culture of Notre Dame," Olubobola told BlueAndGold.com. "It's a highly prestigious school with a good education and good football, too. They're known for their O-line, too."

What's at stake for Texas A&M and Miami

For Texas A&M, this would be a rare miss in an otherwise dominant cycle. Mike Elko owns the No. 1 class nationally with 13 commits, three five-stars, six top-100 prospects and a 92 percent blue-chip rate.

The Aggies already landed five-star interior lineman Kennedy Brown in late April, but adding a true left tackle of Olubobola's caliber from the Northeast would have stamped a national footprint on the haul.

Miami has reportedly already moved on. Mario Cristobal's program sits fifth nationally with 11 commits after flipping five-star corner Donte Wright from Georgia, yet the Hurricanes' top tackle pledge remains Zaquan Linton at No. 871 in the industry ranking.

Losing out on Olubobola would underscore how thin the elite tackle market has become for Miami this cycle.