Four prominent college football programs emerge as favorites to land 4-star safety

A premier defensive back from the Chicago area has started to narrow his focus as his recruitment enters a critical spring evaluation period. The 6-foot-3 prospect currently holds dozens of scholarship offers from across the country but a few specific programs have successfully separated themselves from the pack.

These early front-runners are making strong pushes to secure a commitment from the versatile secondary standout who recently helped lead his high school team to a state championship.

This highly touted recruit is officially planning a series of visits to several college campuses over the coming months to further evaluate his options. One powerhouse program in the Big Ten has already secured a multi-day trip for mid-March where the defender will meet with a revamped coaching staff.

His interest in this specific school stems from its consistent track record of high-quality production and the disciplined environment it maintains.

While the spring will feature plenty of travel, two other traditional powers in the SEC have successfully locked in dates for official visits during the month of June. These programs have leveraged deep personal relationships and a history of developing elite professional talent to remain at the top of the list.

Another historical program in the Midwest is also firmly in the hunt, as its staff continues to strengthen ties through a focused, consistent local approach.

Tavares Harrington is currently prioritizing visits to Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Nebraska as he navigates his 2027 recruitment, according to reporting from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong. The Mount Carmel star will be in Ann Arbor from March 17-19 to get a closer look at the Michigan program and its new coaching infrastructure.

Harrington noted that the Wolverines are a powerhouse and expressed significant interest in how the staff manages the program day to day.

Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer and the Crimson Tide have an official visit planned with Mount Carmel four-star safety Tavares Harrington in June, according to On3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In early June, the four-star safety will travel to Athens to visit with Georgia, where position coach Donte Williams has played a vital role in the recruitment. Harrington pointed toward the overall stability of the Bulldogs under Kirby Smart as a primary factor for his interest in the program.

He will follow that trip with an official visit to Alabama on June 19 to reconnect with Tony Jones and Maurice Linguist.

The relationship with the Crimson Tide has remained consistent throughout the process and Harrington cited his comfort with the staff as a reason for their status as a front-runner.

Nebraska also remains a major player in this race due to the efforts of Addison Williams, who recently conducted a home visit with the family. Harrington is coming off a junior campaign featuring 50 tackles and three interceptions for a Caravan squad that finished as 8A state champions.

