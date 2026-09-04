Georgia Lands No. 1 Offensive Flip of 2027 Recruiting Cycle With Elite 5-Star RB

The most important running back prospect coming out of high school was originally on the books as a Big Ten pledge, but a sudden coaching change found him rethinking that idea before landing at one of the SEC’s most dominant programs.

And now heading into the 2026 season and taking a general view of the recruiting landscape, the choice by No. 1 ranked running back Kemon Spell is being described as the biggest flip by a player from one school to another by a group of analysts.

Kemon Spell Leads the Way

Spell’s decision to switch from his original commitment to Penn State and ultimately give his verbal to Kirby Smart and Georgia was recently named the most consequential flip by any offensive player in the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals.

The bombshell move by Penn State to part with head coach James Franklin, following last season’s 3-2 start after having been ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, played a major role in Spell’s decision, convincing him to seek a more stable school to develop himself.

Not that Georgia came out of nowhere. It was a prominent presence in Spell’s recruitment from the jump, and proved a more secure landing spot for the McKeesport (Pa.) tailback when his first choice became untenable.

By pledging to the Bulldogs, he gave the program its big five-star commitment in the 2027 cycle, with current No. 1 tight end Jaxon Dollar becoming the other in due course in a recruiting class that ranks among the 15 best in the country.

Spell Wasn’t Alone in Flipping

While the running back was the top offensive prospect to jump from one school to another, he wasn’t the only blue-chipper to change his mind in this cycle.

Miami benefited from several such flips, including cornerback Ai’King Hall (from Oregon), top five edge rusher Jaiden Bryant (from LSU), and No. 1 cornerback Donte Wright (from Georgia), who landed with the Hurricanes and rank among the five best defensive switches in this class.

Could Anyone Else Flip, Too?

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For a time, it looked like college football’s No. 1 recruit would pull the trigger.

Defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, the top overall prospect in the nation, strongly considered an offer from LSU that included a few high-profile visits, but ultimately decided to stick with his initial pledge to Texas Tech, much to its relief.

But there is still considerable attention around No. 1 national wide receiver Easton Royal, currently a Texas commitment, but also getting attention from Lane Kiffin and LSU.