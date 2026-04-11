SEC Powerhouse Looking to Flip Nation's No. 1 College Football Recruit with New Visit

The player currently considered the best overall prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle has already given his commitment to one reigning Power Four conference champion, but that has done little to stop other schools from making their pitch, and he has been willing to listen.

Five-star Cedar Hill (Tex.) defensive lineman Jalen Brewster has already confirmed his pledge to Texas Tech and its fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country, but one notable SEC contender is leading the way among other schools that are still looking to change his mind.

Brewster headed to the SEC today

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For the second time in as many months, Brewster is on site at Florida as the school takes part in its annual spring football scrimmage on Saturday.

Brewster was previously in Gainesville to meet with the Gators program when they had their initial spring practice under first year head coach Jon Sumrall, and his staff has been consistent about staying in pursuit of the defensive lineman.

Brewster has been complimentary to Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chapman and assistant DLs coach Jeremy Patterson since the trio first met in March.

Florida has performed well in its 2027 recruiting efforts as Sumrall finds his way, most recently landing a major coup with the commitment of No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, propelling the Gators to a No. 10 national recruiting ranking.

Other programs in the picture, too

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It’s not only Florida that still holds out hope it can flip Brewster. Four other notable programs are still looking to change his mind at this stage, too.

Ohio State and Texas are the two most prominent schools hoping to convince Brewster that his commitment to Texas Tech isn’t as ironclad as he thought.

Ranking third nationally in the recruiting standings right now, the Buckeyes already have consensus No. 1 ranked edge rusher David Jacobs committed.

And the Longhorns, sitting 13th in the country with eight pledges, have had No. 16 edge rusher Cameron Hall on their list since January.

Reigning national champion Indiana is in the mix, as is the national title runner up in Miami, where Brewster will be on May 29.

It will be tough to flip Brewster

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The country’s top 2027 recruit is happy to get all the attention from other schools, but the consensus opinion remains that he is firmly in Texas Tech’s corner.

Insiders still view the defensive lineman has solidly committed to the Red Raiders, but he is clearly not immune to potential movement.

But the school not renewing the contract of defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, who was with the program during all four of head coach Joey McGuire’s seasons there, gave Brewster the opportunity to build contacts at other schools.

The nation's best 2027 recruit?

No other high school football prospect is more highly considered in the 2027 class, according to a consensus of the national recruiting services.

Brewster is listed as the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation by every group of analysts and is listed as a consensus five-star prospect.

The defensive lineman is said to be the top-ranked player at his position and the No. 1 overall recruit at any position, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

Brewster was named the No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 6 overall prospect, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

ESPN names Brewster as the best defensive lineman in the country, the best player overall, and the top prospect from Texas.

(Rivals)