College Football Recruiting Rankings Shift as Major Program Lands 4-Star IOL

Another blue chip commitment for the national championship runner up program brought about a new change in the updated 2027 college football recruiting rankings as we head into what should be a very consequential spring period.

The latest change came about as a result of the commitment by four-star, No. 9 nationally ranked interior offensive lineman Sean Tatum, who revealed his pledge to Miami to close out the week over finalists like Florida and Tennessee.

Miami building a solid class

Israel Abrams was another marquee addition for Mario Cristobal’s program, as the No. 3 ranked quarterback in the country committed to the ACC powerhouse.

As a result, the Hurricanes are moving up the national team recruiting rankings, and now sit in the enviable No. 7 position nationally, up two positions from the No. 9 slot, according to the latest Rivals standings.

Other schools making gains

Miami wasn’t alone in adding some notable recruiting potential this week, as other Power Four programs earned important commitments from notable prospects.

Florida was another big winner, revealing pledges from five star No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and No. 12 quarterback Davin Davidson.

No. 9 cornerback Ai’King Hall announced his commitment to Oregon and No. 10 ranked quarterback Blake Roskopf pledged to Washington.

The 2027 cycle is taking shape

That run of recent 2027 commitments give programs a more concise picture of the national recruiting picture as the cycle progresses.

And with several highly placed four star prospects coming off the board, schools are poised to make changes to their strategy in an effort to fill positional wants.

What does the latest recruiting stack look like in the 2027 class?

Top 25 college football recruiting rankings in 2027

According to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services

1. Texas A&M: 11 commits (2 five stars, 8 four stars)

2. Oklahoma: 20 commits (1 five star, 11 four stars)

3. Ohio State: 9 commits (2 five stars, 4 four stars)

4. Texas Tech: 6 commits (1 five star, 4 four stars)

5. USC: 9 commits (1 five star, 5 four stars)

6. Georgia: 8 commits (1 five star, 3 four stars)

7. Miami: 9 commits (No five stars, 6 four stars)

8. Notre Dame: 9 commits (No five stars, 8 four stars)

9. Oregon: 7 commits (No five stars, 5 four stars)

10. Florida: 5 commits (1 five star, 3 four stars)

11. Ole Miss: 4 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

12. Nebraska: 7 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

13. Texas: 7 commits (1 five star, 1 four star)

14. Tennessee: 6 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

15. Washington: 11 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

16. Louisville: 9 commits (No five stars, 4 four stars)

17. Wisconsin: 8 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

18. South Carolina: 4 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

19. SMU: 3 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)

20. Minnesota: 8 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)

21. Florida State: 6 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)

22. Alabama: 3 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)

23. Clemson: 6 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

24. Michigan: 5 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)

25. Baylor: 5 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)