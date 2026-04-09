Elite CB Ranked No. 1 Uncommitted 5-Star in 2027 College Football Recruiting Class

No other cornerback is more highly thought of in the 2027 recruiting class, and now the coveted defensive phenom finds himself at the top of another prospect ranking in the midst of an active cycle.

Five star Fort Worth (Tex.) cornerback John Meredith has long been considered the most elite prospect at his position, and now the blue chip recruit finds himself atop the list of uncommitted five stars this spring, according to a new Rivals ranking.

John Meredith is No. 1 among the uncommitted

Meredith has long been thought of as one of the very best prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

The star defensive back is ranked no lower than No. 5 nationally overall regardless of position by the national average and is the consensus best player at his position in the country.

Meredith is rated as the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 2 overall prospect, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks him as a consensus five-star prospect, and Rivals goes further, cementing Meredith as a Five-Star Plus player, their highest possible rating.

Meredith considering some serious programs

Alabama highlights the six programs the prospect originally mentioned as those he is keeping a close eye on, with a visit reportedly scheduled for late May.

A pair of Lone Star State contenders will vie for the Fort Worth product as Texas and Texas A&M were also listed as programs Meredith is taking a close interest in.

Ohio State and Notre Dame are also getting attention from the blue chip defensive back, as is College Football Playoff national title runner up Miami.

One SEC program sticks out

While the cornerback is getting serious attention from elite programs , and the feeling is mutual, there is one contender that appears to stick out from the crowd right now.

That would be Texas A&M, which jumped into the No. 1 position in the national recruiting rankings recently in the cycle on the back of a very strong group of defensive prospects.

Right now, the Aggies have a 96.6 percent chance to earn the commitment of the top ranked cornerback, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine metric.

Meredith would enhance an already-strong defensive class

He would not be the first elite defender to join the Aggies in 2027 if it came to that, as the program has secured the pledge of several top five ranked players on that side of the ball.

No. 2 edge rusher Zyron Forstall was the most recent, following the commitment of the No. 1 (Kamarui Dorsey) and No. 2 (JayQuan Snell) safeties in the country.

No. 5 ranked cornerback Raylaun Henry and No. 4 defensive lineman Myels Smith round out a very promising group, and adding Meredith would further secure that No. 1 ranking this cycle.

Whoever lands Meredith would secure the best uncommitted player in the nation heading into a very consequential 2027 recruiting cycle.