Multiple College Football Programs Pushing to Flip 4-Star Georgia Commit

One of the most promising offensive lineman prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is currently pledged to an SEC powerhouse, but that hasn’t stopped other notable programs from trying to change his mind about that decision.

Four-star Atlanta (Ga.) offensive tackle Kelsey Adams has given his commitment to hometown Georgia, but is poised to take official visits to five other contenders this summer in what will be a very active and consequential month of June, the player revealed.

Where he is now

Adams gave his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs early during his process in September of last year, and insiders still believe his pledge to the school remains strongly in place.

That connection involves a budding relationship with Georgia offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, and the player is set to meet up with the program again soon to reinforce those ties.

Adams will be in Athens to take an official visit to the Bulldogs again from May 29-31.

“My relationship with UGA is pretty strong,” Adams told Rivals at the time.

He added: “They’ve known me since I was in eighth grade. So really, it’s been a good minute.”

Who’s trying to flip him?

Soon after getting reacquainted with the Bulldogs, Adams will travel across SEC country to meet with LSU from June 5-7.

The school has been in the picture since last summer, when then-head coach Brian Kelly extended an offer to Adams back in late July.

And the handover from Kelly to Lane Kiffin doesn’t appear to have affected the player’s impression of the program negatively.

Kiffin and the Tigers have “emerged as a legitimate challenger to Georgia’s position,” according to an assessment by Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons.

LSU ranks outside the top 35 nationally in the industry weighted 2027 football recruiting rankings with two commitments, four-star No. 4 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant and four-star No. 7 quarterback Peyton Houston.

CFP runner-up in play

Later that month, Adams will meet with Miami from June 12-14.

Fresh off playing for the national championship this past season, the Hurricanes rank No. 13 nationally in the 2027 recruiting stack.

Part of that small but promising group of four pledges is three-star No. 58 offensive tackle Zaquan Hilton, who committed in July.

Super Bowl champion also involved

One notable addition to Adams’ visit schedule will be with eight-time Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick and North Carolina .

The prospect will be in Chapel Hill to see the program from June 17-19.

A pair of top 50 safeties and a three-star wide receiver currently highlight the Tar Heels’ recruiting haul in 2027, a group that ranks 24th nationally.

Big Ten behemoth to host Adams

The last currently scheduled visit the Langston Hughes product from Atlanta will take in comes at Ohio State as it looks to beef up its top-ranked recruiting class this cycle.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes sit atop the industry average 2027 rankings, a group buoyed by the presence of No. 1 edge rusher and third-ranked overall prospect David Jacobs, but are still looking to score a difference maker at offensive tackle.

They’ll make their case when Adams is in Columbus from June 20-22, capping off what should be an active month for a player getting plenty of attention.

How he ranks as a prospect

Adams has remained one of the most highly considered prospects at his position and in the state of Georgia throughout the 2027 cycle.

The player ranks as the No. 13 offensive tackle in the country and a top 15 prospect from the state of Georgia, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks Adams as the No. 125 overall recruit in the nation and a consensus four-star player in 2027.

Adams is considered the No. 11 offensive tackle in the nation, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite average.

What the experts are saying

Despite his interest in other programs, the prognosticators are still favoring Kirby Smart to hold on to Adams’ commitment.

Georgia remains the favorite, but by a narrow margin, with a 29.4 percent chance to maintain the offensive lineman’s pledge, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

The other school mentioned in Adams’ future visit schedule that appears on that metric is Ohio State, which is projected to sign the player with 9.6 percent likelihood.

Georgia may still have Adams on its side, but it has some work to do this summer convincing him to stay there.

