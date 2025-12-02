Nation’s No. 1 quarterback shocks college football world after flipping commitment
Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis emerged quickly as a top pro-style QB prospect in the 2026 class.
He carried four dozen offers from Power Five programs, multiple in-season All-State honors in Tennessee, and is the No. 1-ranked QB prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals.
Curtis initially committed to Georgia in the spring of 2024, reopened his recruitment in October 2024, and then re-committed to Georgia in May 2025.
However, despite initially pledging to Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, the Nashville native has hosted multiple visits this fall with Vanderbilt, his hometown Power-5 option.
On Tuesday, the move was confirmed, as Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong reported that Curtis is flipping his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt, and that Curtis “informed the Bulldogs’ staff of his decision” that morning.
Over the course of his prep career, Curtis has posted multiple seasons with 3,000+ scrimmage yards, including a standout 2024 campaign in which he completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,830 yards with 40 TDs and three INTs, along with 637 rushing yards and 18 rushing scores.
That year, he also won the MaxPreps Tennessee Player of the Year and was a MaxPreps Junior All-American, leading Nashville Christian to a 12-1 record and a Tennessee Division II-A state championship.
Several outlets flagged Vanderbilt as the program closing hardest on him, citing repeated campus visits, hometown proximity, and reported NIL/benefit discussions.
This marks a generational recruiting victory for Vanderbilt, a program that has long been overshadowed by SEC heavyweights such as Georgia, Alabama, and its cross‑state rival, Tennessee.
The Commodores now boast a bona fide star at quarterback for at least the next three seasons.
For Georgia, the setback is a high‑profile miss in the final days of the recruiting cycle, but it hardly amounts to a roster crisis: the Bulldogs still own the nation’s No. 6‑ranked 2026 class.
Nevertheless, the fact that Vanderbilt secured a hometown prospect over a blue‑blood program like Georgia signals a meaningful shift in the balance of SEC recruiting power.