Nation's No. 9 RB Delivers Bad News to Two Major College Football Programs

Four-star running back Ty Keys made his college decision on Friday night, and it was Mario Cristobal's Miami program walking away with the prize.

Keys committed to the Hurricanes over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and others. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder was considered a slight lean to Florida State earlier this spring, but Miami gained significant momentum in recent weeks.

Keys was one of Mississippi's premier backs as a junior, rushing for 3,285 yards, averaging 10.9 yards per carry and scoring 45 rushing touchdowns for Poplarville. For a back heading into his senior year, that kind of production is downright absurd.

Why Ty Keys chose Miami

Miami's offense, along with the connections Keys built with multiple members of the coaching staff, were key factors in the Hurricanes' win. Keys did not mince words about what drew him to Coral Gables.

"I really like the offense," Keys told CaneSport last month. "Miami always has a good offensive line. I really like that. I think I'm like Mark Fletcher. I like how Mark stepped up and was a leader. They were amazing running the ball last year."

Keys also expressed excitement about playing in Miami's scheme of using multiple backs. "When you have a guy that is going to switch out with you and do the same thing you are going to do, that is good," Keys said. "You trust everybody, I like it."

With Keys in the fold, Miami moves back into the top 10 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, giving the Hurricanes nine commitments in their 2027 class. He becomes running backs coach Favian Upshaw's first commitment during his Miami tenure. That matters more than it sounds.

A new position coach landing his first blue-chip recruit is a statement moment, and it signals that Upshaw is already building real relationships on the trail.

What Ole Miss and Florida State are missing without Ty Keys

At The Opening Regional in New Orleans this offseason, Keys was named the "Alpha Dog" of the event by the network and punched a ticket to The Opening Finals at Nike World Headquarters in Oregon this summer. That kind of recognition across elite camps tells you he can produce against the best competition in the country, not just in Mississippi.

Florida State had been trending heavily for Keys and had him lined up for a summer official visit before Miami closed the deal. The Seminoles are still searching for their first high school running back commitment in the 2027 class, and four-star RB Jayden Miles has scheduled an official visit to FSU from May 29-31 as Norvell's staff scrambles to fill that need.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Ty Keys has Committed to Miami, source told @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 175 RB from Poplarville, MS chose the Hurricanes over Ole Miss and Florida State



He’s ranked as the No. 9 RB in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/ajbbVBACO1 pic.twitter.com/Orb9NZJKwq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 1, 2026

Ole Miss had its own legitimate shot. The Rebels viewed Keys as a priority target, hoping to pair him with another Mississippi native in the backfield. Pete Golding's staff is still pursuing five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, who has an official visit scheduled to Ole Miss on June 12.

For both programs, losing Keys to a program within driving distance of Poplarville stings, especially when both schools are geographically closer and have significant momentum. Miami's pitch was simply stronger, and the draw of Cristobal's program, fresh off its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, clearly resonated.