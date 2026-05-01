Top 10 IOL College Football Recruit Has Two Programs Battling for Commitment

The competition to recruit the top 2027 college football prospects ramped up in late April of the 2026 offseason.

2027 prospects have been committing to their future college destinations since the spring of 2025 and are committing at a higher rate as the summer approaches. Many prospects in the class will take official visits to programs in the months of May and June and announce their commitments in July and August.

Among the best uncommitted prospects in the cycle is four-star interior offensive lineman Antonio Berry. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Tupelo, Mississippi, ranks as the No. 6 offensive tackle, No. 4 prospect in Mississippi and No. 86 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

Berry was part of a Tupelo High School team that finished 2025 at 13-2 overall. Both of the Golden Wave's losses were by a touchdown or less, the latter of which was a 21-20 loss to Gulfport High School in the MHSAA Class 7A State Championship game.

At the end of April, Berry's offer list hovers just over 20 schools, many of which are from SEC schools. Chad Simmons of Rivals provided an update on Berry's recruitment on Thursday, specifically that two SEC schools have separated themselves in the race to land Berry's commitment.

Alabama

April 11, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Head coach Kalen DeBoer arrives for the Captain’s Ceremony at Denny Chimes during the Alabama A Day at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide extended its offer to Berry back in September of 2025. Berry has visited Alabama several times throughout its recruitment and has maintained interest in it despite the change from Chris Kapilovic to Adrian Klemm as offensive line coach.

“I’ve been there (Alabama) like five times. They have been so consistent, and I like Coach Klemm a lot," Berry told Simmons. "He is real, and he doesn’t fake it. You can tell he is real. The coaches and the energy have Alabama high on my list.”

Alabama utilized the portal to replace outgoing interior offensive line talent with the acquisitions of Ethan Fields (Ole Miss), Nick Brooks (Texas), Racin Delgatty (Cal Poly) and Kaden Strayhorn (Michigan). Four-star Chris Booker and three-star Tyrell Miller are the Crimson Tide's two incoming freshman interior offensive linemen.

Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels extended their scholarship offer to Berry in May of 2025. Berry has visited Ole Miss no less than five times, three of which were for games in the 2025 season. His most recent visit to Ole Miss was for a spring practice on March 5.

Three-star freshmen Kane Mankins and Jalan Chapman, and Oklahoma transfer Troy Everett are Ole Miss' additions to the interior of its offensive line on its 2026 roster.

The Rebels hold two 2027 commitments from in-state offensive linemen: three-star interior offensive lineman Ford Wade (Oxford) and offensive tackle Coderro McDaniel (Brookhaven). A potential commitment from Berry would mark the first commitment to Ole Miss by a four-star freshman interior offensive lineman since Devin Harper in 2025.