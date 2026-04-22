No. 1 Ranked College Football OT Recruit Emerges as Top Target for Two Major Programs

Mark Matthews is one of, if not the most coveted, offensive tackle in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and two programs are pulling hard in opposite directions for his commitment. The five-star prospect from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle.

This past weekend, Matthews wrapped up a three-day visit to Texas A&M, staying through Sunday and taking in the Aggies' spring game. His recruitment is far from settled, and the competition is heating up fast.

On the latest Rivals Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong and Josh Newberg broke down where things stand, with Wiltfong offering pointed perspective on both Texas A&M's surge and Miami's durability as the frontrunner.

Texas A&M's three-day visit made a statement

Wiltfong painted a picture of a prospect who left College Station genuinely impressed. "He just spent three days there, capped off by the spring game, stayed into Sunday, got a lot of time around the coaching staff, believes it's a place that can develop him under offensive line coach Adam Cushing, loves the trajectory of the program under Mike Elko and the staff," Wiltfong said.

That kind of extended access matters. Matthews has already made an unofficial visit to Texas A&M twice, per his 247Sports timeline, including a stop in September 2025. The Aggies offered him back in January 2024, giving this relationship real runway. Wiltfong acknowledged the momentum directly: "They are quickly becoming more than just the biggest challenger to Miami."

Texas A&M's offensive line focus in 2027 is notable. The Aggies already have predictions on five-stars Albert Sidney and Kennedy Brown, and Matthews would cap an elite group up front.

Why Miami still leads Matthews' recruitment

Despite the buzz out of College Station, Wiltfong's prediction remains on the Hurricanes. "Mario Cristobal, the U, the Hurricanes are going to have a lot to say as Mark Matthews continues through his process," he said.

The visit data backs Miami's edge. According to Rivals, Matthews has made six unofficial visits to Miami compared to two at Texas A&M. The Rivals RPM gives Miami a 92.1% probability of landing him, with Alex Mirabai listed as the primary recruiter. Matthews is from Fort Lauderdale, just 27 miles from Coral Gables, and proximity is rarely irrelevant.

Still, Wiltfong's closing note carried a warning for Miami fans: "Don't sleep on Texas A&M as Mark Matthews continues through his process."

Matthews does not yet have an official visit scheduled, so the race remains wide open. His next major recruitment milestone will be any upcoming official visit decisions this summer.