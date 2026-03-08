Nation's No. 9 TE Recruit Announces Commitment Timeline

Malik Howard is one of the better tight ends in the class of 2027 and is one of the most recruited players at the position when it comes to this class. He has already been named a top target for many teams at the position, and is set to take some big-time visits.

All of this is forming after a huge season in the state of Tennessee, as the Nation's No. 8 tight end (247Sports) in the country finished with a total of 778 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on the season, which is great for a tight end out of the Tri-Star State.

The talented prospect recently caught up with Caleb Sisk from College Football HQ on SI to detail where his head is at with visits and a possible commitment, as he is inching closer to a decision.

Malik Howard Sets Commitment Timeline and Multiple Recruiting Official Visits

"It's going really well right now (Howard's recruitment). There are a couple of teams that are still making strong pushes for official visits and stuff. I am working to cut it down to like four schools. So I'm going to take four OVs (Already scheduled Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Alabama), and after that, I am going to wait about a month, like three weeks to a month and commit in July. Excited to make my commitment," Howard said.

Howard would then jump into a conversation about the teams he is expected to visit, as he has already set up multiple spring visits and has hopes for some others. Here is who the talented prospect will visit.

"Right now I got Tennessee on March 17, I'm going to Notre Dame on March 28, which I am going to be there that whole weekend I'm pretty sure. I also want to make it Alabama's A-Day again probably, and then I want to visit for Miami's spring game," Howard said.

There isn't a designated leader at this point in his recruitment, but the Tennessee Volunteers are one to watch, as he remains an in-state prospect and even their top target at the tight end position at this moment.

Look for the Vols to be in the running when it comes to the end, at the very minimum. These other schools have been fantastic in his recruitment as well, which is all you can ask for when you are trying to recruit someone.

Whoever does land the Oak Ridge High School star will be landing one of the better players in the class of 2027 at the tight end position without a doubt.