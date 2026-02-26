Monshun Sales is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver out of Lawrence North (Indianapolis) who has quickly emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

As a junior in 2025, he delivered as a true two-way standout, hauling in 37 receptions for 794 yards (21.5 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. He also recorded 56 tackles on defense, helping Lawrence North finish 7-3 and reach the Indiana 6A playoffs.

That production followed a strong sophomore campaign in which he caught 34 passes for 568 yards (16.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns across 11 games, while adding four tackles and two fumble recoveries defensively.

The result: a consensus five-star designation and the No. 1 wide receiver ranking in the 2027 class by 247Sports, with nearly 40 scholarship offers nationwide.

On Wednesday, Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong publicly identified the Miami Hurricanes as the program making the strongest upward push in Sales’ recruitment. “The school I’m most worried about if I’m Alabama is Miami,” Wiltfong said, citing multiple visits to Coral Gables, January 7-on-7 activity in South Florida, and more trips expected.

Wiltfong’s latest read positions the Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami as the two programs to watch moving forward.

Even after routine NFL departures and transfer churn, the Tide remains an engine for developing NFL receivers and maximizing perimeter talent.

Alabama has added portal pieces and freshman signees for 2026, but a true generational outside prospect would still project as an immediate-impact weapon in Kalen DeBoer’s offense while sustaining the program’s receiver-to-NFL pipeline.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes can pitch an offense built to feature explosive playmakers, a rising brand in South Florida, and significant NIL infrastructure.

Miami’s 2026 recruiting momentum and the developmental pitch under Mario Cristobal — culture stability, physical identity, and an offense designed to elevate skill talent — are central to why Wiltfong believes the Hurricanes are trending upward for Sales.

Alabama currently holds the No. 19 overall recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, while Miami sits at No. 21. Neither program has secured a five-star prospect yet, making Sales’ decision especially significant for both.

Landing a top-10, 6-foot-5 perimeter weapon would also be a major statement acquisition for either staff. It signals quarterback alignment, offensive confidence, and roster readiness to maximize elite receiver talent, the type of commitment that can influence future recruiting cycles.

For Alabama, specifically, securing Sales would reinforce its standard of stacking elite classes. For Miami, closing would validate its upward trajectory by winning a late-cycle battle against a blue-blood heavyweight.