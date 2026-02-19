Nation's No. 121 Overall Recruit Announces Top-Seven Schools

For top recruits, sifting through a mass of scholarship offers is a nice problem to have. While 2027 recruits can't make any binding agreements until November's Early Signing Period, commitments are tricking in, and a four-star EDGE is looking to trim down his recruitment.

Four-star EDGE Adriel Rojas of Georgia has trimmed a list of 40 scholarship offers to a top seven. Rojas is looking to take some unofficial visits and hopes to make his commitment in July. He's the No. 121 player in the national 2027 class in the Rivals300 and the 6'4" standout is weighing a group of local powers.

Rojas's Top Seven

On3's experts give an early lead in Rojas's recruitment to Georgia Tech, which is one of his seven finalists. Rojas took a visit to Tech for their game with Clemson and seems to have a solid connection with Brent Key and his staff. That said, Rojas is a Georgia recruit, and Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are another finalist.

In a fairly typical recruitment for a player from the Southeast, Rojas's recruitment is centering in the schools of the SEC and ACC. In addition to UGA, the other SEC schools that Rojas is considering are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Vanderbilt. Duke is the other ACC school aside from Georiga Tech that has reached Rojas's list.

Rojas told On3's Chad Simmons that he's impressed with the new staffs at Auburn and Florida, as Alex Golesh and Jon Sumrall have hit the ground running to involve themselves in the recruitment of one of the southeast's top pass rush prospects.

New Florida coach Jon Sumrall has the Gators in contention for Adriel Rojas. | Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A couple of surprises on Rojas's List

Perhaps the other unusual facet is the rise of a pair of programs that have always been academically elite, but have often been near the bottom of their respective football leagues in Duke and Vanderbilt. That said, the Blue Devils are the defending ACC champions and the Commodores are off a run that saw thim nearly reach the College Football Playoff and send a player to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

NEWS: Close to 40 schools have offered 4-star EDGE Adriel Rojas and he is down to seven.



Rojas has spring visits ahead, he knows when he wants to commit and here is the latest: https://t.co/CNQCu8BpDS pic.twitter.com/GI3gYLSuBJ — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 18, 2026

Rojas is still developing and the multi-sport athlete has an impressive upside. He's a track and field standout who has consistently made an impact around the football on defense. Rojas has visited five of the seven schools on his list and he told On3 that he plays to visit Alabama and Duke unofficially in the spring, with the Alabama visit set for March 27th and Duke hosting him sometime in April.

Rojas's recruitment will be one to monitor as his planned summer commitment target nears. An interesting bevy of new and old powers will battle for the standout defensive playmaker.