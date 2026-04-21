Nation’s No. 3 CB Announces Top 5 College Football Programs

One of the top college football defensive back recruits in the 2027 class is taking the next step in his recruitment, trimming his list down to five programs.

Five-star North Carolina product and defensive back, Joshua Dobson, has 30 scholarship offers from some of the biggest programs in all of college football. Despite all the interest, he has managed to single out the schools that catch his attention the most. Let's see which teams have a chance to land the elite corner.

Lane Kiffin and LSU in the mix

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers paid former head coach Brian Kelly $54 million to kick rocks, and are set to pay Lane Kiffin $91 million over the next seven years. The program has always invested in football, but they are clearly taking the necessary steps to return to being one of the premier powers in college football.

He took an official visit to Baton Rouge back in June, but may need to make his way back to the bayou in order to get a new perspective on the seemingly tremendous direction the program is headed in.

Three other SEC programs in the fight

To say that Dobson put together an Interesting top five would be somewhat of an understatement. There are a couple of blue-bloods with recent championship-level success, but there are also some other programs that are trending in the right direction as well.

Joining LSU as SEC programs that were featured in the top five are the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies, who are known for being one of the biggest spenders in all of college football.

South Carolina has the home-proximity advantage, as Dobson initially played his high school ball in the state before his transfer, but head coach Shane Beamer also seems to be on the hot seat every year. Alex Golesh is attempting to build up Auburn after a great run at USF, while Mike Elko led Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff last season,and seems to be fighting to be a mainstay in the top 12.

One Big Ten school featured

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham runs across the field during the spring game. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joining both LSU and Auburn as programs with a new head coach that are in the mix for Dobson are the Michigan Wolverines. While Kyle Whittingham is 66-years-old and had been hinting at retirement for the past few seasons while at Utah, he seems to be reinvigorated in Ann Arbor.

He is also known for pumping out NFL talent on defense, which is what makes him even more enticing at Michigan, as he will have access to resources he could have never fathomed in Salt Lake City.

Dobson's stats don't jump off the page, but he did snag an interception during the Under Armour All-America Game.

According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, LSU is the heavy favorite.