Nation’s No. 3 CB Committed to Georgia Targeted by Two Elite College Football Programs

The battle for elite defensive back Donte Wright has intensified as two premier programs attempt to flip the Georgia commit. Wright is currently ranked as the nation's No. 3 cornerback and plays for Long Beach Poly in California.

While he remains pledged to the Bulldogs, both Miami and Oregon are pushing hard to change his mind. Recent visits and coaching staff changes have made this recruitment one of the most-watched defensive battles in the country, according to Rivals' Adam Gorney.

The outcome of Wright's recruitment will have significant implications for the talent distribution between the SEC, Big Ten, and ACC. As signing day approaches, the competition for his signature highlights the aggressive nature of modern national recruiting.

Georgia must hold Donte Wright's commitment

It is becoming increasingly unlikely that the Long Beach Poly standout sticks with his Georgia pledge over the long term. Despite the external pressure, the Bulldogs still have his commitment and a strong advocate on the staff.

His relationship with position coach Donte Williams remains very strong, providing Georgia with a critical anchor in this recruitment. Williams is a well-known recruiter in the Southern California area, which helped the Bulldogs land Wright's initial pledge.

However, the geographic distance and the persistence of other national powers are testing the durability of that bond. Georgia must now defend its class against programs that are offering both proximity and immediate roles.

The defensive back has also recently expanded his list of potential suitors. "Michigan has been in contact and we are having good conversations," Wright said. It remains to be seen if the Wolverines can make up enough ground this late in the process.

Miami & Oregon emerge as top threats to flip commit

Oregon has been considered the biggest threat to flip Wright for a long time. The Ducks have heavily pursued the cornerback and benefit from his great relationship with position coach Rashad Wadood.

Coach Dan Lanning is an expert at flipping top prospects as signing day gets closer. Wright became a bigger priority for the Ducks after it became clear that another top target, Danny Lang, was likely heading to USC.

Meanwhile, a recent visit to Coral Gables has significantly shaken up the race. "What stood out about Miami visit was the culture down there and the environment," Wright said. The Hurricanes are pitching a perfect schematic fit.

"The message from the coaches to me was that I fit their style and scheme and I will be a perfect fit and can come in and contribute right away," Wright added. He has strong relationships with Miami staffers like Will Harris and Terry Jefferson.

The Hurricanes still have one potential sticking point to address. The program has not yet hired a cornerbacks coach after Zac Etheridge left for the NFL. This vacancy is a factor for Wright, who is open to playing anywhere in the secondary.