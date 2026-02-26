Nation's No. 3 WR Benny Easter Makes Decision to Visit Four College Football Programs

One of the nation's top wide receiver has set up four visits despite a November verbal commitment. Of course, 2027 recruits cannot officially signal until the Early Signing Period in this coming November, but Rivals's No. 3 national wide receiver recruit is taking visits despite his commitment.

Back in November, Benny Easter made a verbal commitment to Texas Tech. Easter, ranked by Rivals as the nation's No. 3 wide receiver recruit and the No. 22 player in the national class, hails from Texas and had taken an unofficial visit to Tech days before his commitment. But as his stock rises, Easter is keeping his options open, according to a report from Rivals.

Easter Rising

The 6'2" wideout with track speed had an explosive 2025 high school campaign, snagging 89 receptions for 1,309 yards and 19 touchdowns. He jumped 67 spots in Rivals' latest recruiting rankings, nearly climbing to the ranks of five-star prospects. Easter has established himself as one of the top receivers in the class and his list of recruiting suitors certainly proves that point.

Easter's Options

NEW: Elite Texas Tech WR commit Benny Easter Jr. has locked in 4️⃣ official visits, @samspiegs reports✈️



Easter ranks No. 22 NATL. (No. 3 WR) in the 2027 Rivals300.



Intel: https://t.co/kqGj8AjWae pic.twitter.com/mCK0YA4cCT — Rivals (@Rivals) February 25, 2026

Easter plans to first visit Ohio State, with that visit slated for May 29th. Given the high-octane offense of Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, as well as the abundance of Ohio State standout receivers who have made impacts at the college and pro levels, it's certainly not hard to imagine the Buckeyes being an attractive destination.

Easter's father, Benny Sr., told Rivals' Sam Spiegelman that his son was impressed by "their record of developing guys and putting them into the NFL."

The second slated visit is to Ole Miss on June 5th. Pete Golding has wasted no time hitting the ground running in Oxford after Lane Kiffin's departure. The elder Easter noted that Rebels have "just continued to build a relationship" with his son.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding has established the Rebels as a finalist in the recruitment of Benny Easter Jr., securing an official visit. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The third visit is to Texas Tech on June 12th. The Red Raiders were the first school to offer Easter a scholarship and obviously impressed him on a November unofficial visit. While Tech has been aggressive in the transfer portal, the chance to grab a touted freshman playmaker from their backyard obviously resonated.

On June 19th, Easter plans to visit Alabama. The Tide obviously have recruiting cache to spare the elder Easter noted that the Tide not only put players into the NFL, but have not been adverse to playing younger players. That would be attractive to Easter, who Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power called "one of the more physically developed top wide receiver prospects."