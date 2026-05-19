National Power Emerges as Frontrunner in Four-Team Race for No. 1 ATH Recruit

Recruiting battles for elite athletes often become national wars. That is especially true when the player involved is the top athlete in the country.

Five-star Glassboro, New Jersey prospect Xavier Sabb remains one of the premier recruits in the entire 2027 cycle. While he is listed as an athlete, many project him as a future wide receiver at the college level because of his explosiveness and playmaking ability.

Now, one national power appears to be gaining momentum.

Oregon Emerging as Team to Beat

The Oregon Ducks have positioned themselves well in Sabb’s recruitment and appear to be setting the pace.

Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong recently indicated Oregon currently sits in a strong position.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"(I) feel like the Ducks are setting the pace for the nation’s No. 4 receiver as well," Wiltfong wrote. "Sabb’s two older brothers play at Alabama, so you definitely can’t sleep on the Crimson Tide."

That last part is important. Oregon may have momentum, but this recruitment feels far from over. Still, the Ducks make a lot of sense.

Oregon sits with a top-10 recruiting class and has already landed major offensive pieces, including elite quarterback Will Mencl and multiple offensive linemen. The one thing missing has been a premier receiver.

Sabb could become that centerpiece.

Alabama Remains Major Threat

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No recruitment involving family ties is ever simple.

Sabb’s two older brothers played at Alabama, which automatically keeps the Crimson Tide firmly in contention. Relationships matter in recruiting. Familiarity matters too.

Alabama also continues selling recruits on its long history of NFL development and championship contention.

Even if Oregon leads today, writing off Alabama would be a mistake. Especially with several months to go before signing day, and a whole season to be played.

Notre Dame and Nebraska Still Lurking

Notre Dame and Nebraska round out the reported top group.

The Fighting Irish continue recruiting at an elite level under Marcus Freeman and have become one of the more consistent national contenders in recent cycles.

Nebraska may be the surprise team, but Matt Rhule has rebuilt momentum in Lincoln and continues pushing aggressively for elite talent. He likely will need a strong season in 2026 to continue that momentum.

Why This Recruitment Matters

Sabb feels like more than another five-star battle. He is the type of player who can become the face of a class. Right now, Oregon appears to hold that advantage.

But with Alabama involved and official visits still ahead, this race feels far from finished.