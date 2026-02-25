New Numbers Settle Debate Over College Football’s Top Recruiting State

The distribution of high school football talent continues to shift as the 2027 recruiting cycle begins to take shape. While the traditional powerhouses remain at the forefront, the latest data reveals a clear pecking order for the nation's most elite prospects.

Texas currently maintains its position as the primary engine for high-end talent. It outpaces its rivals in total volume and top-tier star power.

The Lone Star State remains the focal point for scouts. The race for the next generation of college stars intensifies across the country as more names emerge.

This distribution of talent suggests that while population density remains a factor, specific regional development is separating certain states from the pack. The gap between the top producers and the rest of the country continues to widen as the summer circuit approaches.

States with the most recruits in the latest 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The latest Rivals300 rankings for the 2027 class confirm that Texas is the undisputed leader in high school football production. With 38 prospects represented in the top 300, the state holds a significant six-player lead over the next closest competitor.

This dominance is highlighted by Five-Star Plus defensive lineman Jalen Brewster of Cedar Hill. He holds the top overall spot in the nation.

Brewster is joined in the top 15 by defensive back John Meredith. This pairing further cements the state's reputation for producing immediate-impact defenders.

Georgia remains the closest challenger with 32 prospects in the rankings. The Peach State has solidified its status as a premier recruiting hub.

The state is producing elite talent like five-star edge rusher David Jacobs. While Texas holds the volume advantage, Georgia’s depth is evident.

Players like safety Kamarui Dorsey prove the state can compete with any region in the country. The battle between these two southern giants remains the primary storyline in the recruiting world.

Jalen Brewster, a 6-foot-3, 300-lb. defensive lineman, is the new No. 1 recruit in Rivals' prospect rankings. | @CoachWilliamsII/X

California has reclaimed its spot near the top of the hierarchy, sitting at third with 28 recruits. This marks an improvement over previous cycles.

The state is led by defensive back Donte Wright and athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson. Meanwhile, Florida has slipped to the fourth position with 26 prospects.

Despite the slight drop in total numbers, the Sunshine State still boasts high-end quality. It features Mark Matthews, the nation's third-ranked prospect and a Five-Star Plus offensive lineman.

Ohio rounds out the top five with 13 recruits. The state maintains its steady reputation for producing collegiate talent.

The Buckeye State is led by interior offensive lineman Kellen Wymer and five-star wideout Jamier Brown. Behind the leaders, Louisiana and Illinois are well represented.

States like Indiana and North Carolina continue to churn out double-digit prospects. This geographic spread ensures that every major program has a variety of regions to mine for future contributors.