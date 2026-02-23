5-Star DL Ranked No. 1 Overall College Football Recruit in Updated Rankings

The latest update to the Rivals300 rankings for the 2027 recruiting cycle has a new name at the very top. Jalen Brewster, a dominant defensive lineman from Cedar Hill, Texas, has officially ascended to the No. 1 overall spot in the country.

This move comes after a rigorous scouting period that included standout junior season performances and elite testing at various national camps. Brewster is now one of only 12 prospects in his class to hold a prestigious five-star designation from the scouting service.

His rise signals a massive victory for Texas Tech, as Brewster has been a hard commitment to the Red Raiders since October 2025, though there is speculation his recruitment could open up. Keeping the nation's top-ranked player in-state is a significant milestone for head coach Joey McGuire and his coaching staff.

Jalen Brewster leads 2027 Rivals300 rankings as top overall prospect

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 300 pounds, Brewster possesses a rare combination of mass and explosive athleticism. He gained national attention by recording a sub-5.0 second 40-yard dash, a figure usually reserved for players much lighter than a 300-pound interior defender.

Scouts note that Brewster translates this track speed directly to the football field, where he frequently collapses the pocket and chases down ball carriers from the backside. His versatility allows him to line up across multiple positions on the defensive front for Cedar Hill High School.

Beyond his defensive prowess, Brewster has showcased his unique mobility as a ball-carrier on offense, where he is known to rip off long runs in short-yardage and jumbo packages. This high-motor play style earned him MVP honors at the Under Armour All-America Game in January, where he stood out among the nation's best prospects.

Football talent runs in the family, as his father, Robert Brewster, was a standout at Ball State before being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Analysts are already drawing comparisons between Jalen and former first-round pick Jalen Carter due to his rare burst and power.

🚨NEW🚨 Texas Tech DL commit Jalen Brewster ranks No. 1 and five-stars in the updated 2027 Rivals300🌵https://t.co/zzTHyvQDCH pic.twitter.com/iU6ejbBaKG — Rivals (@Rivals) February 23, 2026

The Cedar Hill standout has already collected nearly 30 scholarship offers from programs like Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia. Despite the heavy pursuit from national powerhouses, he remains firm in his pledge to Zarnell Fitch and the Texas Tech defensive staff.

Scouting reports highlight his explosive get-off and ability to disrupt plays before they can develop. Brewster is currently preparing for his senior campaign where he will look to maintain his status as the premier player in the 2027 class.