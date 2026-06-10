No. 1 CB Recruit in College Football Predicted to Spurn SEC Powerhouse for Biggest Rival

The top 2027 college football recruits around the country are starting to fly off the board ahead of their senior seasons.

Among the more notable players who have yet to announce a commitment is five-star corner, John Meredith. The North Crowley (TX) product is ranked as the No. 2 player in the country regardless of position, No. 1 corner in the class and as the No. 1 player in the Lone Star State.

While his offer list is approaching 50, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong recently reported that there are two schools that are standing out among the rest.

Which two SEC powers remain in the mix for Meredith?

The Texas Longhorns cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wiltfong confirmed that he has felt strongly about the Texas Longhorns' chances throughout the process, but did admit that the Texas A&M Aggies have also made a strong case for themselves. With both programs having plenty of money to spend, and both are trending in the right direction on the field, the decision will simply come down to where Meredith feels at home more.

While things can always change in college football recruiting, Wiltfong revealed that he still views Steve Sarkisian's Texas program as the team to beat in this one.

"My prediction has been on Texas since the end of April for the No. 1 rated cornerback in the country and coming out of his official visit to Austin over the weekend I’m still riding with that projection," Wiltfong wrote.

For the Longhorns, Meredith would provide a major boost to their recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 14. As for the Aggies, they have nowhere to go but down at this point, as they have the No. 1 class in the country.

Although these two are viewed as the heavy favorites, that hasn't stopped other programs from pursuing him, nor has it stopped him from at least entertaining other schools. According to 247Sports, Meredith visited Alabama at the end of May, and is also expected to take a trip to Ohio State later this month as he looks to make a decision.

At this time, there is no official date for his commitment, but considering Wiltfong is willing to call his shot on where he will end up, it does cause one to wonder if there is that much time remaining in the 6-foot-2 corner's recruiting process.