No. 1 College Football QB Prospect Officially Announced in Rankings

The college football offseason always brings about an important time for programs on the recruiting trail.

The class of 2027 is the current priority for every program; several key prospects in the class have already announced their commitments, but many are still weighing options. Despite the clear focus on the class of 2027, some programs are making early pushes to recruit the top 2028 prospects.

Among the top prospects in the class of 2028 is quarterback Christopher Vargas. The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder from Danvers, Massachusetts, ranks as the No. 2 quarterback, No. 1 player in Massachusetts and No. 9 overall player in the class of 2028, per 247Sports.

During his freshman season at St. John's Prep, Vargas threw for 1,311 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. His numbers improved to 2,038 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions during his sophomore season. Vargas also plays baseball and participates in track and field events for St. John's Prep.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins described Vargas as a "lanky pocket passer that wins with ball placement" and said that he "utilizes clean mechanics to generate impressive torque" in a scouting report from August of 2025.

Vargas received more praise from a recruiting service on Monday. When Rivals unveiled its initial list of the top 300 prospects in the class of 2028, it named Vargas as the No. 1 quarterback in the class.

Early interests

Even though he still has a long way to go in his recruitment, Vargas has taken a number of visits over the past three years.

Understanding the importance of capitalizing on an in-state prospect, Boston College offered Vargas a scholarship in June of 2023. He has visited Boston College four times, three of which he made following the Eagles' head coaching change from Jeff Hafley to Bill O'Brien.

Penn State is the school Vargas has visited most, logging five total visits between 2023 and 2025. The Nittany Lions did not offer him a scholarship until January, a little more than a month after they hired Matt Campbell as James Franklin's successor.

In addition to Boston College and Penn State, Vargas visited both Syracuse and Ohio State in the summer of 2024. Vargas picked up his offer from the Orange shortly after his visit, and the Buckeyes offered him on a subsequent visit for their game against Michigan at the end of the 2024 season.

Texas A&M and Georgia are the two SEC programs Vargas has visited. Vargas picked up his offer from the Aggies while visiting for their game against Mississippi State in early October. He visited Georgia two weeks later for its game against Ole Miss, and he received his offer a few days later.