No. 1 College Football QB Recruit Announces His Top 2 Schools

The push to recruit the top prospects in the class of 2027 intensified in April of the 2026 college football offseason.

Many 2027 prospects have decided upon where they will play college football prior to the summer's arrival. The rest are nearing their decisions by taking visits to different programs and cutting down their lists of schools to choose from.

One key prospect that is closing in on a decision is five-star quarterback Elijah Haven, who will announce his college decision on April 25.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ranks as the No. 1 quarterback, No. 2 player in Louisiana and No. 11 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

In three seasons as a starting quarterback for Dunham School, Haven has thrown for a total of 9,229 yards, 134 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while rushing for 2,383 yards and 44 more touchdowns and a pair of appearances in the Louisiana Division III Select State Championship.

He also helped Dunham's basketball team to a pair of state semifinal appearances in his first two years of high school.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins referred to Haven as a "supersized quarterback that is going to have a chance to be the face of the franchise with his tools" in a scouting report from December of 2025. Ivins' comparison for Haven was to longtime NFL backup Jacoby Brissett.

Haven's commitment date of April 25 has been scheduled for several weeks, but he took another step in his recruitment on Friday. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Haven has whittled his list of options down to a pair of SEC programs.

Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks in a press conference after the 2026 Rose Bowl | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide extended its offer to Haven in June of 2025. Haven has visited Alabama on five different occasions, most recently for Alabama's A-Day spring football game on April 11.

Haven would mark the first five-star quarterback commit in two classes for the Crimson Tide, the last being 2025 signee Keelon Russell.

Interestingly, Alabama already holds a commitment from four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn in the class of 2027. Seaborn is a top 20 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting cycle and an in-state commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Georgia

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haven picked up his offer from Georgia while he was attending a camp there in June of 2025. Haven has not visited Georgia nearly as often as Alabama; aside from the camp, his lone visit was to the Bulldogs' game against Texas in the middle of November.

The Bulldogs were on the wrong end of a flip in the 2026 early signing period when five-star quarterback Jared Curtis decided to play for Vanderbilt instead. Georgia acquired former Oregon four-star signee Bryson Beaver out of the NCAA transfer portal in January to make up for Curtis' decision.