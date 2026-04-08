No. 1 College Football QB Recruit Emerges as Top Target for Three Major SEC Programs

Elijah Haven, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2027 class according to Rivals, is entering a critical stretch of his recruitment. The five-star prospect from Baton Rouge's The Dunham School has scheduled visits to multiple Southeastern Conference programs this month.

Haven starts his tour at Georgia on Thursday before heading to Alabama on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback is currently considered the premier uncommitted player at his position nationally. Kentucky is also a contender, while Auburn appears to have fallen out of the mix in recent days, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

Last season, Haven produced historic numbers with 3,931 passing yards and 62 touchdowns. He added 794 rushing yards and 11 scores, cementing his status as a dual-threat priority for elite programs.

Alabama leads pursuit of top quarterback recruit

Alabama remains the primary contender for Haven's commitment. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer has maintained a strategy of pursuing two quarterbacks per recruiting cycle. Alabama already has a commitment from four-star passer Trent Seaborn, but Haven remains a top priority for the staff.

The program has maintained strong momentum despite a change in the quarterbacks coach position. Haven recently landed a NIL deal with EA Sports after a strong Elite 11 performance in New Orleans, further raising his national profile.

Securing Haven would be a major win for Alabama, as it would take the top player in the country directly out of rival territory. Many recruiting experts currently consider the Crimson Tide the heavy favorite to win this battle.

Georgia, the dark horse contender

Georgia will host Haven this Thursday as the program looks to establish itself as a serious alternative to the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are viewed as a dark horse in this recruitment, but their stability under Kirby Smart remains a major selling point.

The Georgia coaching staff is focused on maintaining its national reach by targeting elite talent in Louisiana. Haven's physical tools and efficient processing make him a natural fit for the Bulldogs' professional-style offense.

A successful visit to Athens could shift the current perception of Haven's recruitment. Georgia has a proven track record of developing elite quarterbacks, which resonates with the Haven family during this evaluation process.

Kentucky schedules visit for five star passer

Kentucky is also in the equation with Haven potentially visiting Lexington on April 14. The Wildcats have shown an ability to compete for five-star talent by leveraging strong relationships and a clear vision for their offensive future.

Landing a player of Haven's caliber would be a significant statement for the program. His performance at the Elite 11 regional proved he can compete with any prospect in the nation, and Kentucky offers an opportunity for early playing time.

The Wildcats are looking to build their future around a high-volume passer with proven production. Haven's ability to account for over 4,700 total yards in a single season makes him a unique target for the Kentucky coaching staff.

NEW: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has the latest on top QBs including Elijah Haven, Will Mencl, Kamden Lopati, Keegan Corucher, Andre Adams, Champ Monds, and more 🎯



Intel: https://t.co/BKrirO3Up0 pic.twitter.com/4UqAh15StC — Rivals (@Rivals) April 8, 2026