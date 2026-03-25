No. 1 College Football RB Prospect Announced in Latest Rankings

College football programs around the country are making efforts to recruit top high school prospects in the opening months of the 2026 offseason.

The class of 2027 is of the utmost importance with summer around the corner. 2027 prospects are scheduling official visits to the schools they have the most interest in for the end of May through the end of June. In addition to the 2027 prospects, a handful of key prospects from the class of 2028 are beginning to emerge on the radars of major college football programs.

One of the premier 2028 prospects is four-star running back Zaiden Jernigan. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder from Louisville, Mississippi, ranks as the No. 3 running back, No. 1 player in Mississippi and No. 40 overall prospect in the class of 2028, per 247Sports.

Jernigan quickly produced at a high level for Louisville High School in 2024. He ran for 1,798 yards and 27 touchdowns on an average of 8.3 yards per carry, caught 16 passes for 266 yards and three more touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown, all while helping Louisville to an appearance in the Mississippi 4A State Championship game.

In 2025, Jernigan logged 1,806 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns in six full games as a sophomore. Jernigan also runs track for Louisville; he posted 11.25 and 11.29-second times in the 100-meter dash as a freshman.

Jernigan received more praise from a recruiting service on Monday. Rivals named Jernigan the No. 1 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in its updated list of the top 300 prospects in the class of 2028.

Louisville's quarterback Zavier Hunt (9) hands off to Zaiden Jernigan (8) during play against Louisville in the MHSAA 4A championship game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Early interests

Jernigan has made four total visits in the early stages of his recruitment. His first visit was to Mississippi State for the Bulldogs' game against Alabama in late September of 2023, during his eighth-grade year. Mississippi State did not offer Jernigan a scholarship until September of 2024.

Ole Miss is competing with Mississippi State to keep Jernigan within state borders. The Rebels offered Jernigan his scholarship a few days after he visited for their game against Middle Tennessee in September of 2024.

Notre Dame was the only program Jernigan visited during the 2025 season, making his appearance for the Fighting Irish's game against USC in the middle of October. He picked up his offer from Notre Dame a few days after the visit.

Alabama was the first program Jernigan visited in March. The Crimson Tide offered him his scholarship on March 5, and he visited Alabama three days later.

Jernigan has a visit to Nebraska scheduled for March 27. The Cornhuskers are among the 14 programs that have offered Jernigan a scholarship, pitching their offer in late August of 2025.