No. 1 College Football WR Recruit Predicted to Pick SEC Powerhouse Over Three Other Programs

Three of the top five wide receiver recruits in 2027 have already announced their commitments, and now the No. 1 overall pass catcher in the class may be closer to do so as well.

Five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales (IN) is being courted by just about every major program in college football, with nearly 40 scholarship offers to his name. It's not a mystery why so many programs are after him, as the 6-foot-5 pass catcher racked up 37 catches for 794 yards and nine touchdowns this past season for Lawrence North High School. He also played a bit of defense, and is a state qualifier in track events.

While he has yet to announce a commitment date, Rivals' Greg Smith seems to think that Sales' recruitment is trending in a specific direction.

What schools are in the mix?

Lawrence North’s Monshun Sales (from left), Izayveon Moore and Breck Mallory pose for a photo Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of writing, Smith views the real contenders as Alabama, Indiana, Miami and Texas, who have been credited for making a strong push as of late.

However, despite the recent successes from Indiana and Miami, who just played in the title game and Texas, which has been in the playoff two out of the past three years, it is Alabama that Sales loves, in the words of Smith.

"Sales is one of the two best wide receivers in the country this cycle," wrote Smith. "Alabama, Indiana, Miami and others are pursuing him hard, but he’s always loved Alabama."

He is expected to take officials to all four programs mentioned, and 247Sports has him on the books for a trip to Ohio State.

Why each team makes sense

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks in a press conference. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indiana is the most trendy team in college football, going from being the losingest program in the sport to winning a national title with a 16-0 record. That was with a roster that didn't feature many, if any, blue-chip recruits. With more buzz and resources, Indiana could turn into this generation's Alabama.

Miami and Texas are both blue-blood programs that are "back" after decades of struggles. Both have exciting offenses, electric wide receivers and plenty of money at their disposal. As for Alabama, they have an elite offensive mind in Kalen DeBoer and have been the most dominant program over the past two decades, which is where his admiration may have come from.

Ultimately, every team that is getting him for a visit has a chance, but right now the Crimson Tide seem to be the clubhouse leader.