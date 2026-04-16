Nation’s No. 5 WR Delivers Bad News To Three Major College Football Programs

There's no off-switch or reset button on the college football recruiting trail. Every minute of every day is crucial for programs and recruits around the country.

It won't be much longer until spring turns to summer. That will coincide with thousands of official visits in May and June.

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With that being said, some prospects aren't waiting for the seasons to change before making decisions.

One of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class is off the board.

Four-Star WR Jaden Upshaw Commits To Texas A&M Over Florida, Miami, and Alabama

On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Aggies came out on top of a big recruiting battle, landing four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw over Florida, Miami, and Alabama, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

The No. 5 pass-catcher is the sixth top-100 recruit to join Texas A&M's 2027 class. The Aggies' gain could end up being detrimental to the Gators, Hurricanes, and Crimson Tide.

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Alabama arguably took the biggest hit as the program doesn't have a wide receiver pledged at this time. The Crimson Tide is hanging onto a top-50 class, but targets such as five-star Monshun Sales, four-star Dakota Guerrant, four-star Quentin Burrell, and four-star Lawrence Britt are still on the board.

Upshaw would've been a luxury for Miami. The Hurricanes secured four-star Nick Lennear and four-star Ah'Mari Stevens earlier this year. Head coach Mario Cristobal is working with another top-10 class following a run to the national championship game.

The Gators have been impressive to watch this offseason as head coach Jon Sumrall has stepped right into his role in Gainesville. Sumrall wasted no time bringing in four-star wide receiver Tramond Collins, along with five-star offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller and four-star quarterback Davin Davidson. Florida is in the running for a few pass-catchers, including four-star Amare Patterson and four-star Anthony Jennings.

Upshaw had official visits scheduled to all three programs, but those trips are likely off the table with the rising senior set on Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-1.5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 42 overall prospect, the No. 5 WR, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to Rivals.

Upshaw is coming off a junior campaign where he averaged 19.2 yards per reception. He caught 47 passes for 902 yards and 8 touchdowns as Lee County High School advanced to the playoffs.

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