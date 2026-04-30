No. 1 Ranked WR in Alabama Announces Top 7 College Football Programs

The best wide receiver coming out of high school in one of the most talent rich states in the country is nearing a final recruiting decision and now several elite college football programs find themselves in the running for the top 30 national prospect.

Four-star Prattville (Ala.) wide receiver Deshawn Hall finds himself one of the more coveted offensive skill players in the 2027 class, and now the player has announced the seven final schools that are in the running to potentially earn his commitment.

Who’s out in front?

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, Tennessee could actually have the inside track for Hall after the wide receiver revealed that the Vols are “ definitely leading right now,” in comments to Rivals.

Josh Heupel and his staff made Hall a priority target at the wide receiver position “before a lot of schools even knew who I was,” the prospect said.

Tennessee made a splash at the position this cycle after earning the commitment of national No. 10 wideout Kesean Bowman from outside Nashville.

SEC powerhouses in the mix

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As expected, Alabama is near the forefront of Hall’s thinking, coming off a multiple day unofficial visit to the school, and with an official visit set for June 12.

No. 1 national quarterback Elijah Haven highlights the Crimson Tide’s 2027 recruiting haul, but Kalen DeBoer and his staff are still looking for their first wide receiver pledge, with the state’s No. 1 ranked wideout clearly in their sights.

Auburn jumped inside the top 20 of the 2027 recruiting rankings after the commitment of No. 4 running back Myson Johnson-Cook, and is squarely in the race for Hall, who is set to be on The Plains on May 29.

Big Ten programs are involved

Head coach Ryan Day watches during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver has arguably been the strong position for Ohio State on the recruiting front the last several years, and Hall is said to be “firmly in the mix” with the Buckeyes, who currently rank fifth nationally in the 2027 class.

Key to that group is No. 3 ranked wide receiver Jamier Brown, and Ryan Day’s program offered Hall in early March with an official visit coming in the next few weeks.

Matt Campbell and Penn State are making a good impression the first time out, initially hosting Hall on campus in the beginning of April, and earning a shot at a second visit from the wide receiver scheduled for June 5.

Michigan slid into the top 25 following the pledge of No. 10 quarterback Kamden Lopati and is casting a wide net to find some quality targets for him, with Hall looking to take a scheduled visit in the near future to see Kyle Whittingham’s operation up close.

Dabo Swinney is in play

Clemson won just seven games last season, but put nine players in the NFL Draft this spring, clearly marking Dabo’s program as a destination for prospects even if the losses are starting to pile up on Saturdays.

Hall has listed the Tigers as one of his final seven and is hoping to take a visit at some point after receiving an offer back in late March.

A fast-rising prospect

DeShawn Hall carries the ball during Prattville High School football pracice in Prattville Ala., on Thursday August 7, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considered the No. 1 ranked wideout prospect from Alabama, Hall brings a well-rounded skill set to the position, boasting strong hands, body control, and the ability to win contested catches in traffic.

The wideout shows good acceleration off the line and can stretch the field vertically while also being effective in intermediate routes.

Hall’s awareness and route discipline continue to improve, making him a reliable target with a combination of size and athleticism, projecting as a high impact contributor at the next level.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Deshawn Hall is down to 7 schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 195 WR from Prattville, AL is ranked as the No. 1 WR in Alabama (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰https://t.co/CfjXnz9Vwp pic.twitter.com/BsNgo6Qsfp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 30, 2026