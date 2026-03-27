Nation's No. 8 College Football WR Recruit Sets Three Critical Visits

One of the best wide receiver prospects in the talented 2027 college football recruiting cycle and one of the best 50 players in the country at any position has been garnering serious attention from some of the nation’s most elite programs.

Four-star Brentwood (Tenn.) wide receiver Kesean Bowman was a one-time Oregon commitment, but after reversing that pledge has been playing the field, and now is poised to take what could turn out to be critical visits at three landmark schools.

Where is Kesean Bowman headed?

First up will be the in-state school some analysts consider to be in the lead for the top 50 nationally ranked wide receiver.

Tennessee is set to host Bowman on a visit on Sat., March 28 in the hopes of continuing to make headway with the player from outside Nashville.

Insiders have been high on the Volunteers’ chances with the wideout in recent days, noting that the program has surged in the player’s opinion.

Josh Heupel’s program is listed as the No. 21 overall class in the industry weighted national recruiting rankings, and recently scored a commitment from Jaden Butler, the No. 1 ranked athlete in Tennessee , but is yet to bring on a wide receiver.

“We’re building a relationship each and every day, and they’re always checking on me every day to make sure I’m good,” Bowman said of the Vols.

Another SEC blue blood

Two days later on Mon., March 30, Bowman will be in Alabama in person to get a closer look at Kalen DeBoer’s operation.

“Alabama is still Alabama,” the wide receiver said of the school, and added that he is interested in getting to know new positional coach Derrick Nix.

He added: “The offense they have, the system they have, and how they get their receivers the ball... I’ll be able to get open in that system.”

Buckeyes are in the picture, too

The school they call Wide Receiver U is making sure Bowman is high on the list of priorities for new Ohio State wideouts coach Cortez Hankton, the successor to elite recruiter Brian Hartline, who became the head coach at UCF this offseason.

Hankton coming over from LSU appears to be an important factor in Bowman continuing to give serious consideration to the program.

“Really, the development piece for Ohio State... That’s the biggest piece for me,” he said of the Buckeyes’ recent success at the position.

Bowman will meet with the Buckeyes on Sat., April 4, according to reports.

Ohio State boasts the consensus No. 2 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, a group that includes No. 3 ranked five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown.

Where Bowman fits in the 2027 recruiting picture

Few wide receivers rate higher than Bowman, who is also one of the 50 best overall prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Bowman is listed as the No. 8 ranked wide receiver in the country and the second best overall prospect from Tennessee, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks him as a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 46 overall player in the nation at any position.

(Rivals)