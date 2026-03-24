Clemson Offers Four-Star Wide Receiver Following Spring Practice Visit

While the Clemson Tigers recently had their annual Elite Retreat, they aren't slowing down in hosting recruits, as multiple targets attended the team's spring practice on Monday.

One of those visitors was four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall, who came into the facility with 29 offers and left with 30, making Clemson the latest program to join a rapidly growing list of suitors eager to land one of the nation's fastest rising pass-catchers.

Hall is a 6-foot-5 wideout who went from unranked three months ago to now ranking as the No. 173 overall player, the No. 23 wide receiver and the No. 10 player in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports rankings.

The late-blooming talent attended Valiant Cross Academy for his first two years of high school, where he first made waves as a basketball player, as he averaged an absurd 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks per game across the two years. He earned Alabama AISA Player of the Year honors during his sophomore campaign.

He then decided to transfer to Prattville High School in efforts of following his father and basketball head coach, Letwan Hall. Fellow Clemson target Jayden Aparicio-Bailey also attends the school. In his first season with the program, Hall logged 40 receptions for 660 yards and five touchdowns across 10 games.

The lanky wideout utilizes his size and speed to attack defenders, often serving as a deep target for his quarterback. Hall's elite ball-tracking ability, mixed with his steady hands, allows him to catch through contact and win 50/50 balls. His frame not only helps him come down with spectacular catches, but also creates immediate separation as he's simply just taller than most, if not all, of the defenders he lines up against.

As mentioned before, Hall is also a very skilled basketball player, and his production on the hardwood carried over to Prattville this past season, as he averaged 18 points, 11.5 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks for his new team. He currently holds offers from UCF, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Jackson State and Alabama State.

It's not clear which sport he'll stick to in college — or if he'll be a dual-sport athlete — but the fact that Hall has earned all 30 of his offers and jumped from unranked to a top-200 player in just his junior season says a lot about which path is looking more realistic.

Clemson is currently one of the top suitors for the versatile athlete, holding a 22.6% chance — second-highest behind Auburn — at landing Hall, according to Rivals' recruiting prediction machine. He's visited campus twice since last August, once for the Tigers' 2025 season-opener and again for spring practice yesterday.

Auburn appears to be the front-runner for now, having hosted Hall four times since early 2024. But a clearer picture of his top priority should emerge once he begins his official visits, which kick off at Clemson before heading to Penn State, Auburn and Tennessee.