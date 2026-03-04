No. 5 Ranked WR in Texas Announces Top Ten Schools

One of the most promising offensive prospects in a very talent-rich state is gaining interest from some elite college football programs as the 2027 cycle heats up.

Four-star Duncansville (Tex.) wide receiver Trenton Yancey has narrowed his focus to ten prominent schools as we head into the spring, the player announced.

Who is in the picture?

Among those schools he’s looking into are four notable SEC programs.

Near the top of that list is Texas , currently listed as the No. 8 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle and already boasting one of the nation’s best wide receivers to its haul.

Five-star No. 2 ranked wideout Easton Royal is committed to the Longhorns, although he’s still looking at other prospective schools himself.

Yancey is preparing for a visit to the Texas program from June 12-14.

Florida is sitting outside the top 35 with two commitments, neither of which are wide receivers, but is among those schools Yancey is currently interested in developing a closer relationship with.

Someone who could help him do that is edge rusher Kevin Ford, a former Duncansville defensive standout and Yancey teammate who is currently on the Gators roster.

The wide receiver is scheduled to have an official visit to Florida from June 4-6.

Mississippi State and Kentucky were also listed in Yancey’s ten finalists, with the Bulldogs inside the top 35 and the Wildcats ranking 41st nationally, according to an industry weighted ranking of the best recruiting classes in the country.

Fighting Irish setting a trend

Yancey also singled out Notre Dame as one of the schools that is leading the way in his recruitment as it continues a successful 2027 effort.

Marcus Freeman’s program ranks No. 4 in the national recruiting rankings with a strong defensive-oriented class, but is yet to secure a wide receiver.

Big Ten brands are involved

Yancey is also considering two notable schools from the conference that won the last three national championships.

Nebraska has the wide receiver’s interest, and so far has been very successful in its 2027 recruiting efforts, placing sixth nationally on the 247Sports big board.

Yancey also noted Oregon as one of his ten best schools, with the Ducks coming off a College Football Playoff run and placing No. 14 in the national recruiting rankings, although yet to secure a pledge from a wide receiver.

Texas based programs are in play

Aside from the Longhorns, the wide receiver is also considering two other notable Lone Star State schools as he mulls a decision.

SMU and TCU were featured as two of the programs getting attention from the Duncansville product.

How he rates as a prospect

Yancey has consistently been considered one of the very best offensive targets in the talent rich state of Texas in this cycle.

He currently rates as the No. 5 wide receiver prospect from the Lone Star State and is considered among the 35 best players at his position overall, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks Yancey as the No. 31 wide receiver in the country and the No. 250 overall prospect regardless of position.

Yancey is considered a consensus four-star prospect nationally in the 2027 cycle.

The industry generated 247Sports Composite rates Yancey as the No. 30 wide receiver prospect in the country and a top 35 recruit overall from Texas.

What he’s done on the field

Over the past two seasons, Yancey has established himself as a solid receiving threat at Duncansville.

The wide receiver had 54 receptions while covering 1,168 total yards while scoring 19 touchdowns last fall, according to Rivals.

What the experts are thinking

Right now, the most prominent in-state program seems to have a decent lead on ultimately earning Yancey’s commitment.

Texas leads the way to sign the wide receiver with a projected 33 percent likelihood, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Not far behind is SEC hopeful Florida, which places second with a 17.6 percent chance to earn the wideout’s pledge.