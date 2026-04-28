No. 1 Safety in Alabama Announces Top 5 College Football Programs

Four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has trimmed his recruitment to five schools, he told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Prattville standout is ranked as the No. 1 safety in Alabama by the Rivals300.

His final five are Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Clemson. That's a group any program in the country would be anxious to crack.

Aparicio-Bailey has been methodical throughout this process. He transferred from Oak Mountain to Prattville ahead of his junior season, spent the spring making visits coast to coast, and has been deliberate about narrowing a list that once included nearly 30 programs.

Georgia, South Carolina and Auburn making a push in the SEC

Kirby Smart has publicly called Aparicio-Bailey "the number one defensive back on our board," a declaration that carries real weight from a two-time national champion coach.

Georgia's relationship with Aparicio-Bailey has grown through multiple visits, with cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson and Smart himself all making strong impressions during his trips to Athens. The Bulldogs already have a safety committed in the 2027 class but have not yet checked that box with a prospect at Aparicio-Bailey's level.

Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney lead the two programs considered favorites to land four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, the No. 1 safety out of Alabama in the Class of 2027. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Carolina may be the most interesting name on this list. He previously said Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia were "setting the pace" in his recruitment. The Gamecocks have invested in the defensive back position early in the 2027 cycle, already landing four-star safety Jernard Albright on Christmas Day. Adding Aparicio-Bailey would make South Carolina's back-end one of the most loaded in any class nationally.

Auburn is the hometown program in the geographic sense, with the Plains sitting just an hour from Prattville. New head coach Alex Golesh and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin have made Aparicio-Bailey a priority.

Ohio State, Clemson also in the mix outside the SEC

Clemson moved aggressively after Aparicio-Bailey camped with the Tigers and has since risen to the top of his list.

"Clemson is definitely at the top of the list, and I can't wait to come back for my official visit," he said after a three-day junior day trip in March. He also noted that defensive coordinator Tom Allen's scheme closely mirrors what he ran in high school, which suggests a natural fit on and off the field.

He has official visits locked in with Clemson on May 29 and Georgia on June 5. Those two dates essentially frame where this decision is headed.

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 195 S is ranked as the No. 1 Safety in Alabama (per the Rivals300)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/9r8kCC57SA pic.twitter.com/e7cDuvlMda — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 28, 2026

Ohio State is the lone Big Ten program in the mix, and that alone says something. The Buckeyes visited him this spring and currently remain without a cornerback commit in the 2027 class. Secondary coach Tim Walton is searching for his first corner commit in this cycle after landing five-star prospects in back-to-back previous classes.

Aparicio-Bailey's combination of length, ball skills and versatility checks every box Ryan Day's staff prioritizes on the back end. Geography and scheme likely favor Clemson and Georgia at this point, but Ohio State's track record of producing NFL defensive backs gives the Buckeyes a legitimate case to make.