College Football Powerhouse Blown Away by 5-Star DL Amid Intense Five-Team Battle

College football prospects in the class of 2027 are in the midst of their tours of official visits in early June of the 2026 offseason.

Many key prospects are going on these visits, having already committed to their future schools. Other prospects are waiting until the end of their ventures to make that decision.

One of the highest-rated uncommitted prospects in the country is five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound prospect from Chatsworth, California, ranks as the No. 2 defensive tackle, No. 3 prospect in California and No. 27 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins described Fakatou as a "rugged defensive lineman with a sky-scraping frame and a wide base that wins with effort and energy" in a scouting report from November of 2025.

Rivals' NFL comparison for Fakatou is former Oregon and current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who is of a similar stature to Fakatou.

One of the SEC programs that Fakatou is most interested in is Georgia; the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship in August of 2025 and hosted him for an official visit on June 1. Steve Wiltfong of Rivals mentioned that Georgia made a strong impression on Fakatou during a recent edition of "The Wiltfong Whiparound."

"Georgia made a big impression on Marcus Fakatou during his visit to Athens in the spring," Wiltfong said. "Tray Scott, Kirby Smart, the pedigree, the consistency of the program and the way they develop players at the point of attack, there's a reason why they're a finalist for one of the most prized prospects in the country, regardless of position."

Fakatou's size and athleticism are the traits attracting all of his high praise on the recruiting trail and interest from the best programs in the country. Wiltfong said the Bulldogs' coaching staff was particularly impressed with his size on the visit.

"Talking to some sources that spent time with Fakatou during his visit, he blew them away with his size (and) physical prowess (at) 6-foot-7, 275 pounds, an outstanding frame to continue to be developed on the next level," Wiltfong said. "He's got the intangibles these programs covet, the leadership traits."

Other programs in pursuit of Fakatou

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the Big Ten, Ohio State and Oregon are both recipients of official visits from Fakatou this summer. Wiltfong is projecting the Buckeyes to land Fakatou, which would give the Buckeyes five-star commits both at defensive line and defensive end (DJ Jacobs). The Ducks hold commitments from a pair of four-star defensive line prospects in Zane Rowe and Cam Pritchett.

Fakatou began an official visit to Texas on Friday; he previously visited the Longhorns for their game against Texas A&M in November and again for a spring practice in April. Texas does not yet hold a commitment from a defensive lineman in this cycle.

Notre Dame will receive the last of Fakatou's official visits on June 19. The Fighting Irish already scored a major victory on the recruiting trail with the commitment of No. 3 defensive line prospect David Folorunsho on May 15.