No. 9 WR Recruit, Elias Pearl, Announces Top 6 College Football Programs

The race to land the top prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle continues to intensify in early May of the 2026 offseason.

Many of the prospects in the cycle have already announced their college commitments, with seven months to go until the early signing period. Others are busy winnowing their lists of options and scheduling official visits to their top schools this summer.

One of the marquee prospects in the class that has yet to commit is four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl. The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder from Port Charlotte, Florida, ranks as the No. 9 wide receiver in the Rivals300, No. 11 prospect in Florida and No. 95 overall prospect in the cycle.

In two seasons of varsity football at Port Charlotte High School, Pearl has caught 88 passes for 1,405 yards and 17 touchdowns. Additionally, Pearl played a role in Port Charlotte's rushing attack his junior season, ending the year with 253 yards and 11 touchdowns on 40 carries.

247Sports director of scouting referred to Pearl as an "electric slot wide receiver that's proven to be a tough cover and a tough tackle" and said that he "moves like he has rubber bands for knees as he makes explosive cuts as a route runner and a ball carrier" in a scouting report from February.

While he has not yet announced his college decision, Pearl has taken an important step toward a commitment. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Pearl trimmed his list of schools down to six on Tuesday.

LSU

The Tigers offered Pearl his scholarship toward the end of March. LSU signed three wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle, two of whom were four-stars in Corey Barber Jr. and Jabari Mack.

Lane Kiffin is making a concerted effort to bring in some of the top pass catchers in the cycle to LSU's 2027 class. The Tigers picked up a commitment from Ahmad Hudson, the top-rated tight end in the class, on Sunday and flipped four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens away from Miami on April 17.

Florida

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall enjoys a laugh before the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators are one of two in-state programs making a push for Pearl, and they appear to have the most momentum. Pearl has visited Florida four times this year and has an official visit scheduled for May 28.

Florida has been aggressive on the recruiting trail over the past month. Since the start of April, the Gators have landed a four-star quarterback, three offensive linemen that rank as four-star prospects or higher, a wide receiver, a tight end, two defensive linemen and two defensive backs.

Florida holds wide receiver commitments from four-star Tramond Collins and three-star Anthony Jennings, both of whom are in-state commitments.

Ole Miss

The Rebels offered Pearl his scholarship on Jan. 27, nearly two months after Lane Kiffin left for LSU. Pearl visited Ole Miss toward the end of April and has an official visit lined up for June 12.

Ole Miss replenished its losses at wide receiver from the 2025 team with five transfer acquisitions and three incoming freshmen. The Rebels' current list of commitments is mainly comprised of defenders; four-star Keegan Croucher is the only offensive skill player they hold a commitment from.

North Carolina

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 25, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels are the newest entry into the competition for Pearl. North Carolina offered Pearl his scholarship on April 30, and he has yet to venture to Chapel Hill.

Relative to the rest of the ACC, North Carolina performed well on the recruiting trail in 2026. The Tar Heels landed two four-star wide receivers in C.J. Sadler and Keeyun Chapman, the former of whom ranked in the top five in the cycle at wide receiver.

Georgia

The Bulldogs are the fourth SEC program showing interest in Pearl. Georgia extended its offer to Pearl in January and will host him for an official visit on June 5.

Georgia secured four-star wide receivers Craig Dandridge and Ryan Mosely from within state borders for their 2026 class. Three-star Aden Starling is Georgia's only current wide receiver commitment in the class of 2027.

Florida State

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell leads practice Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seminoles are the other program working to keep Pearl within state borders. Florida State offered Pearl its scholarship in February and received a visit from him at a spring practice in April.

Florida State recruited multiple wide receiver prospects to its 2026 signing class, but only Jasen Lopez and EJ White ranked as four-star prospects. The Seminoles' current 2027 class is defense-heavy; of the six commitments, three-star tight end Connor Winn is the only one on the offensive side.