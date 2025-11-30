Nation's No. 1 wide receiver announces commitment to historic college football program
Five-star wide receiver Easton Royal announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.
"Why not Texas?!! #Hook Em #AGTG," Royal posted on social media.
Royal committed to the Longhorns over LSU, Oregon, and Ole Miss.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound wide receiver is from Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Royal is the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2027, according to the Rivals industry ranking. He also ranks as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Louisiana.
In his junior season, Royal recorded 53 catches for 1,151 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. It was another spectacular season after his breakout sophomore campaign, where he totaled 1,149 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games.
It was a massive recruiting win for the Longhorns, continuing their momentum from Friday night's win over No. 3 Texas A&M. Royal was the first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class for Texas. He was on an unofficial visit for Friday night's win.
In an interview with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Royal highlighted his relationship with wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.
"Coach Jackson has shown me how he develops his guys, and he and Coach Sark love speedy guys like me," Royal said. "All of the receivers that come through Texas are insanely fast guys."
Royal wasn't the only recruiting win for the Longhorns after Friday's win. The Longhorns also flipped four-star defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton from Baylor. His commitment moved the Longhorns' 2026 class to No. 7 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC.
In the 2026 class, the Longhorns hold commitments from five-star quarterback Dia Bell, five-star EDGE Richard Wesley, and five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
With the win over Texas A&M, the Longhorns finish the regular season at 9-3 overall, 6-2 in the SEC. Texas is still alive for the College Football Playoff, but may need some help during conference championship weekend.
Texas holds ranked wins over Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M, while two of its three losses came against Georgia and Ohio State. The only blemish for the Longhorns is a head-scratching loss to Florida, which could keep them out of the playoffs.