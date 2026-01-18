No. 1 WR prospect strongly linked to two major college football programs

The 2025 college football season is nearly complete. No. 1 Indiana (15-0, 9-0) will square off against No. 10 Miami (13-2, 6-2) in the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Monday (7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN).

With the 2025 season in the rearview mirror for most college football programs, the focus turns to roster addition and retention for the future. The 2026 high school recruiting cycle is complete, and the NCAA transfer portal window has officially closed, meaning players can only commit to schools rather than transfer out of them.

The next opportunity for programs to add talent to their rosters is in the 2027 high school football recruiting cycle. Many prospects in the 2027 class have already announced their college commitments, but the majority of the highest caliber prospects are still uncommitted.

One of these uncommitted prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class is five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales from Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is a consensus five-star prospect and a top two wide receiver in the class per Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN 300. Both 247Sports Composite and ESPN 300 rank Ohio State commit Jamier Brown ahead of Sales.

Lawrence North’s Monshun Sales poses for a photo Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals, 247Sports and 247Sports Composite all classify Sales as a top 10 recruit in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle. The only service to rank him outside of the top 10 is ESPN 300, which ranks him at No. 12.

"Looks the part with a muscled-up frame that appears to stretch just over 6-foot-4," said 247Sports scout Andrew Ivins. "Isn't the most technically advanced route runner at this stage, but has shown the ability to sink his hips and make dynamic cuts in passing tournaments."

With 37 confirmed offers, Sales is gathering plenty of attention nationally. Two Power Four programs are jockeying for position to land Sales as a part of their 2027 football signing class.

Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts on stage after the 2025 Peach Bowl | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Programs securing the best recruits in their state have long been a priority across the college football landscape. While Indiana has been unable to keep other major programs from taking the best talent in its backyard, it has a chance to change that narrative if it can land Sales.

The Hoosiers are bringing in a pair of proven wide receivers from the transfer portal in Shazz Preston (Tulane) and Nick Marsh (Michigan State). Four-star Ja'Hyde Brown is already committed to the 2027 class, so the Hoosiers could feature a dynamic receiver pairing with Brown and Sales down the road.

Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer watches in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Five-star recruits are nothing new for Alabama, as the Crimson Tide consistently landed them over the course of Nick Saban's tenure. Ryan Williams was the last five-star wide receiver to commit to the Crimson Tide, meaning the 2025 or 2026 recruiting classes at Alabama have featured a five-star wide receiver.

Sales is visiting Alabama on Jan. 31, another chance for the Crimson Tide to impress him with what it has to offer. Alabama does not yet have a wide receiver committed in the 2027 cycle, so Sales would fill a need should he commit to the Crimson Tide.