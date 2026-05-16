Recruiting in the 2028 class is still in its early stages, but one of the nation’s top prospects just made a move that instantly reshaped the landscape for several powerhouse programs.

Five-star EDGE rusher Jalanie George announced his final six schools Friday, cutting down one of the most competitive recruitments in the country. The Goodyear, Arizona, native is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class and already looks like one of the most coveted defensive prospects in recent memory.

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, George possesses the size, athleticism and upside that every major program covets off the edge.

Auburn Emerging as Early Favorite

George’s finalists include the Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Washington Huskies, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes.

According to the Rivals Prediction Machine, Auburn holds the lead of the finalists, though only at 15.5%. That number alone shows how wide open this recruitment still is. Still, Auburn being in front matters.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the Ohio State football spring game. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers have quietly become one of the more aggressive recruiting programs in the country, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Auburn understands that competing in the SEC starts by winning at the line of scrimmage, and George fits exactly what elite defenses now prioritize.

“I really enjoyed my visit to Auburn and feel like they could be a great spot for me,” George told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman.

That quote may not sound groundbreaking, but in modern recruiting, comfort and relationships often matter more than flashy presentations.

Ohio State, Miami Remain Major Threats

Ohio State may ultimately be the biggest threat in this race. The Buckeyes consistently develop NFL defensive talent, and George openly acknowledged that history.

“They have a great defense and history of developing NFL draft picks, which is my ultimate goal,” George said.

That matters because elite recruits increasingly prioritize development over branding alone.

Miami also stands out because of its recent defensive success. The Hurricanes have turned into one of college football’s most aggressive defensive fronts, and George specifically mentioned how well the scheme fits his game.

Florida and Oklahoma remain dangerous as well because both staffs have made defensive recruiting a major priority.

Recruitment Far From Over

This recruitment is nowhere near finished.

George plans to visit Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Oklahoma this summer, meaning momentum could shift several more times before a decision is made.

The reality is, every program in this race offers something different. Some provide proven NFL development. Others offer immediate opportunity or defensive systems tailored to his skill set.

That is why this battle could become one of the defining recruitments of the 2028 cycle.