No. 2 Prospect in Louisiana Hands Three SEC Powerhouses Unwelcome Recruiting News

Texas A&M just opened its 2028 recruiting class with a statement. Westgate (La.) EDGE rusher Chance Archangel pledged to Mike Elko's program on Tuesday, choosing the Aggies over Texas, LSU and Alabama.

The New Iberia product is the first 2028 commit for College Station and one of the earliest blue-chip moves of the entire cycle. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, he ranks as the No. 2 player in Louisiana per the Rivals300.

Rivals' Hayes Fawcett broke the news, sharing the recruit's reaction. "Aggieland, what's the word," Archangel wrote.

Why Chance Archangel picked Texas A&M

Archangel made multiple trips to College Station during the spring evaluation window. His relationship with the Aggies' defensive staff developed faster than many expected for a recruit still two years away from signing day.

A strong showing at Elko's first round of summer camps sealed the decision, with Archangel locking in his pledge while still on campus.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Chance Archangel has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 245 EDGE chose the Aggies over Texas, LSU, & Alabama



He’s ranked as the No. 2 Recruit in Louisiana in the 2028 Rivals300



“Aggieland what’s the word” https://t.co/nHMI7zt3WK pic.twitter.com/bPQEi3RMiY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 2, 2026

Rivals lists him as the No. 20 EDGE nationally and No. 207 overall in the 2028 cycle. The 247Sports composite has him at No. 24 at the position. The Rivals industry consensus places him at No. 243 overall.

Elko now has a foundation piece tied to a region that has long supplied SEC contenders with disruptive defensive line talent. The Aggies are riding their strongest stretch in years under his watch, fresh off an 11-2 campaign that included a College Football Playoff appearance and a top-10 finish.

The recruiting trail has matched the on-field product. Elko inked the No. 10 ranked class in the 2026 cycle with more than two dozen signees, and his 2027 group currently sits at No. 1 nationally with five of seven verbal commits ranked inside the 247Sports Composite top 100. Tuesday's pledge from Archangel is the latest signal that prospects want in on what Elko is building.

What it means for Texas, LSU and Alabama in 2028

The miss means different things for each of the three programs Archangel cut loose. But it's important to remember that the Class of 2028 recruiting cycle is far from complete.

Kalen DeBoer's Alabama already holds two 2028 pledges, three-star quarterback Charles Scott Jr. out of Richmond and reclassified linebacker Dustin Henry from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies are off to a solid start to the 2028 recruiting class, with their 2027 class currently ranked No. 1. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Steve Sarkisian and Texas sit at zero 2028 commits per Rivals after four-star prospect King Pitts walked back his initial pledge last September. The Longhorns have offered four-star edges Brysen Wright, Braxton Rein and Jamarios Canton but have yet to land one.

LSU also sits at zero 2028 commits under Lane Kiffin and just watched Archangel, the No. 2 player in the state, leave for College Station. Kiffin's staff is now chasing No. 1 overall 2028 defender Jalanie George out of Arizona.